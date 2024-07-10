Thimus partners with Kalsec Inc to launch revolutionary neuroscience platform in Wageningen
Sensory platform will be available at the first House of Humans location in NetherlandsBRESCIA, BS, ITALY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leader in sensory neuroscience for product development and testing Thimus, alongside natural food and beverage solutions developer Kalsec Inc, are pleased to announce that their innovative platform T-Box by Thimus will be available at the premier House of Humans facility located at Bronland 10D1, 6708 WH, Wageningen, Netherlands. The facility will be one of many new global locations offering access to advanced sensory neuroscience for stakeholders’ research, product development, reformulation and testing needs. Licenses and services will be made available, catering to any size of organization.
The addition of T-Box by Thimus offered at Wageningen was made possible by the new partnership forged in 2023 by Thimus and Kalsec—a certified B Corp with over 60 years of experience globally. “The state of mind at Wageningen is to work together, grow together and learn together,” said Maria Tzoumaki, Director of Discovery and Open Innovation at Kalsec Global. “Our goal is to use our collaborative and innovative spirit to lead more disruptive achievements and open doors for Kalsec to forge more business partnerships in the future.”
Designed to consider how human emotion and cultural expectations affect food experiences, T-Box by Thimus is a hardware and software platform based on EEG (electroencephalogram) technology. The platform collects and monitors sensory reactions to food and uses proprietary algorithms to decode this data and turn it into mental states. Kalsec will be offering T-Box by Thimus to its customer base while also supporting Thimus’ effort to expand the platform’s usage, particularly at the House of Humans location. “To say I’m excited about our partnership with Kalsec and the opening of House of Humans in Wageningen is really an understatement” says Mario Ubiali, founder and CEO of Thimus. “I believe there’s only a handful of places in the World which are so driven towards massive research and product development for food systems. If this is where the future is being shaped, I believe this is also where our T-Box technology must be.”
House of Humans’ Wageningen campus is the first of three locations to open this summer, with facilities slated to open in Milan, Italy and Valencia, Spain. Additional locations will be announced later this year.
“Our hope is to open more House of Humans locations to make testing and development of products, supported by Thimus’ T-Box, available to customers across Europe and the World,” adds Mario Ubiali.
For more information on Thimus, visit www.thimus.com. For more information on Kalsec, visit www.kalsec.com.
About Thimus
Thimus is a unique, neuroscience-based company serving the food and beverage industry worldwide with its scalable and uniquely portable T-Box platform.
The result of five years of investment, the T-Box represents the solution every player involved in product development and reformulation would dream of: an easy-to-use, scalable tool that can be easily added to traditional evaluation panels, transforming traditional sensory analysis in a supercharged sensory neuroscience experience that can provide objective, repeatable measures of the emotional and cognitive response to food.
Thanks to the uniqueness of this market-validated technology, Thimus has been featured on Netflix and several media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and Italy’s public television (RAI).
Today, aside from the main licensing and service activities in Europe and North America, Thimus is also part of research groups and active in academic teaching at Bologna Business School, Catholic University of Milan and others.
About Kalsec
Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good.
