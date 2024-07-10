Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on Sec. Recto's recommendation to the President to ban POGOs

July 10, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SEC. RECTO'S RECOMMENDATION TO THE PRESIDENT TO BAN POGOs

I fully support Finance Secretary Ralph Recto's recommendation to the President to impose a total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country. This is precisely what I have been advocating for, given the fact that many POGO companies are linked to various illegal activities, including human and sex trafficking, serious illegal detention, money laundering, torture, and online scamming, which undermine national security and social order.

Nakita naman natin sa imbestigasyon sa Senado ang mga hindi magagandang idinudulot ng mga POGO. The presence of POGOs has created significant economic and regulatory challenges diverting resources that could be better utilized elsewhere.

I urge all stakeholders to unite in support of this initiative. By working together, we can build a safer, more secure, and prosperous Philippines, free from the negative impacts of POGOs.

