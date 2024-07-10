Eiju by Shunsuke Ohe Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Shunsuke Ohe's Innovative Office Design, Eiju, Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award JuryCOMO, ITALY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions, has announced Shunsuke Ohe as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative office design, Eiju. This recognition highlights the significance of Eiju within the interior design industry, celebrating its outstanding creativity, functionality, and visual appeal.
Eiju's award-winning design showcases the importance of creating inspiring and efficient workspaces that cater to the diverse needs of modern professionals. By seamlessly blending natural elements with contemporary aesthetics, Eiju demonstrates how office environments can positively impact employee well-being, productivity, and collaboration. This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores the growing demand for innovative and human-centric interior design solutions in the corporate world.
Eiju's unique design concept revolves around two distinct themes, each assigned to a different floor. The main floor embodies a "fusion with nature," featuring an entrance adorned with a 24-piece arched monument resembling a large tree, complemented by an array of plants and wooden materials throughout the space. In contrast, the sub-floor takes inspiration from a cruise ship sailing on the open sea, with a refreshing blue and white color scheme and cleverly designed louver panels that create the illusion of sunlight streaming through the gaps.
The Bronze A' Design Award for Eiju serves as a testament to Shunsuke Ohe's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that inspire and enhance the human experience. This recognition is expected to fuel further innovation within the LUSTYdesign Inc. team, as they continue to develop groundbreaking designs that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and user well-being.
Interested parties may learn more about Eiju and explore its award-winning design features at the A' Design Awards website:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160701
About Shunsuke Ohe
Shunsuke Ohe, CEO and founder of Lusty Design Inc., discovered his passion for architecture and interior design at a young age, dedicating himself to the study of these disciplines from the age of 15. with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to creating designs that captivate the human spirit, Shunsuke Ohe has successfully completed a wide range of projects, including hotels, houses, stores, offices, and showrooms.
About Shunsuke Ohe
Established in 2012 in Japan, Lusty Design Inc. seamlessly integrates architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination to create captivating spaces that embody the concept of "Life with design." The company's diverse portfolio includes private homes, hotels, nurseries, restaurants, fitness gyms, offices, showrooms, and sweets shops, each designed to enhance the user's experience and elevate their daily life.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainability.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-award.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here