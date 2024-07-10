Horizon Aircraft Appoints Phil Kelly as Senior Vice President Business Development

Phil Kelly is a Harrier Jump Jet Pilot and Former Head of Aircraft Development for the UK Royal Navy and Royal Marines

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of the world's first eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) that can fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft, today announces that Phil Kelly has been appointed as Senior Vice President Business Development.



Phil’s illustrious career in aerospace spans four decades, from his strike fighter experience in flying Sea Harrier FA2 and Harrier GR7/9A aircraft to his last role as Head Carrier Strike and Maritime Aviation in the Develop directorate of NCHQ, where he led aircraft development for the UK Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

With twenty-five years’ experience of flying military aircraft, including the Harrier Jump Jet, with its unique vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, Phil brings invaluable first-hand operational insight to the Horizon Aircraft team. His familiarity and in-depth understanding of VTOL aircraft and the optimisation of new technologies, and the human factors that need to be considered, will greatly enhance Horizon Aircraft’s development process ahead of the launch of its Cavorite X7, a manned seven-seat capacity hybrid electric eVTOL, which includes room for a pilot and six passengers.

Brandon Robinson, CEO of Horizon Aircraft, said: “Phil is a fantastic addition to our team. His career flying military fighter jets speaks for itself, and his personal experience of flying military VTOLs will be invaluable as we continue with the development and testing of our Cavorite X7 aircraft. Phil’s former roles as head of aircraft development in the UK Royal Navy and Royal Marines will help us to identify new opportunities around future collaboration and revenue generation.”

Phil Kelly commented: “Horizon Aircraft is unique. After a decade of developing, upgrading and introducing VTOL aircraft into service with the Royal Navy from F-35B to helicopters, I was looking to use my experience with an outstanding global leader in aerospace. I have found that in Horizon Aircraft, which has a truly innovative and technologically sound approach.”

“The Cavorite X7 is an exceptional aircraft from concept and patented lift systems, through to operational use cases. It has no competitors in what it can offer – a hybrid eVTOL with high speed and long range capabilities. It will transform sectors from regional mobility to medical services at range. It is an exciting time to join the team at Horizon, as flight testing is well underway,” concluded Mr. Kelly.

Horizon Aircraft’s Cavorite X7 aircraft will have a gross weight of an estimated 5,500 lbs with a projected useful load of 1,500 lbs. With an estimated maximum speed of 250 miles per hour and an average range of over 500 miles with fuel reserves, Horizon believes that this innovative aircraft, once licensed for commercial use, would be well-positioned to excel in medical evacuation, critical supply delivery, disaster relief, and special military missions. The Company believes that the proposed aircraft would also be attractive for Regional Air Mobility – moving people and cargo 50 to 500 miles.

Unlike many in its category, the Cavorite X7 is being designed with a hybrid electric power system. The Company is continuing the testing of its 50%-scale aircraft that it believes will reduce technical risk moving forward as it continues to develop its full-scale aircraft.

