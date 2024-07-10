Applied Digital Announces Appointment of Industry-Leader Chris Jackson as Senior Vice President of Operations

New Leadership to Drive Operational Efficiency and Scalability

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Jackson as its new Senior Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years of experience in managing critical project operations and a robust record of accomplishment of success and uptime availability, Jackson is set to play a pivotal role in driving forward Applied Digital’s operational efficiency and scalability.



In his new role, Jackson will be responsible for overseeing development and operational activities, including security, safety, reliability, engineering, customer experience, and compliance. His extensive background in strategic operational oversight and successful management of large-scale data service projects will be instrumental in optimizing Applied Digital’s operational infrastructure.

Jackson’s distinguished career includes managing large scale projects for various commercial and government entities. Before joining Applied Digital, Jackson was SVP of Operations at Stream Data Centers (“Stream”) for the last two years. At Stream, he was responsible for all aspects of operations. Before Stream, Jackson was VP of Operations at Vantage Data Centers, where he assisted in cost reductions and was responsible for improving operational productivity as the lead of the Americas. While there, he oversaw the expansion from a 3-market entity to a leading global provider of hyperscale data centers. He also managed what was publicly reported as the world’s largest availability zone for Amazon Web Services, overseeing 1200MW of IT resources across 140 data centers and maintaining 99.999% availability.

“We are excited about the valuable contributions Chris will bring to our leadership team,” said Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital. “We believe his skillset and years of experience will help optimize our operational infrastructure and boost efficiency and scalability across our data centers. With a proven record of accomplishment in strategic execution, Jackson is expected to drive operational initiatives to enhance productivity and profitability across all divisions of the Company. His vision will be crucial in positioning Applied Digital as a leading provider in next-generation data centers.”

“Joining Applied Digital is an exciting opportunity for me,” said Chris Jackson. “The Company's innovative approach and strong commitment to excellence make it an ideal place to contribute my skills. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive operational success and help Applied Digital meet the growing demands of the high-performance computing industry. Together, we believe we can set new standards in the data center sector.”

Applied Digital is uniquely positioned, offering cutting-edge solutions in data centers and Cloud as a Service. The Company’s purpose-built data centers are strategically designed to maximize efficiency for HPC needs. Applied Digital Cloud delivers cost-effective GPU computer solutions tailored for AI, ML, rendering, and other HPC workloads. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure offers high performance at a low cost, empowering clients to thrive in this era of exponential technological advancement.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on X at @APLDdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy and objectives. Words such as “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “project,” “predict” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

