Santa Barbara County Selects Genasys for Emergency Response Planning and Evacuation Management

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced a new Genasys EVAC (EVAC) contract with Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara joins 36 other California counties in deploying EVAC, a revolutionary, zone-based crisis response and alerting solution, to enhance the safety of residents and visitors during critical events.

“EVAC has quickly become the crisis planning, evacuation modeling, and situational awareness solution of choice for first responders and emergency managers,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “EVAC accelerates decision making time by identifying areas for protective action, enhances communication and collaboration with agencies during cross jurisdictional events, integrates and displays zone-based maps on county and municipal websites and apps, and significantly improves community awareness of evacuation planning efforts with real-time notifications and updates.”

Mr. Danforth added, “Over the last 20 years, 37 natural disasters have been declared by Santa Barbara County due to wildfires, flooding, mudslides and debris flows. We look forward to working with emergency management officials in implementing EVAC to enhance public safety for the county’s 440,000 residents and more than 7 million annual visitors.”

EVAC is the only platform that provides a unique set of data-driven decision support tools that help emergency responders determine the proper scope of an evacuation before issuing an evacuation order, replacing guesswork with intelligence.

Purpose built for all hazards, EVAC provides a comprehensive set of evacuation management tools that make it quick and easy for fire service, law enforcement, and OES/OEM to build and maintain evacuation plans, train using accurate evacuation simulations and scenarios, and conduct life-safety evacuations that reduce incident recognition to community notification time from hours to minutes.

