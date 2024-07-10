Noah Basketball and the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute Partner to Unlock the Power of Big Data and Biomechanics

The partnership will now provide a direct link to biomechanics data and shot-tracking analytics to provide players with a comprehensive understanding of their shot performance

Athens, Alabama, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noah Basketball’s industry-leading shot tracking technology has now been installed in the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute’s new research lab in Huntersville, North Carolina. The lab has been outfitted to a basketball gym with over 40 high speed motion capture cameras and over 80 tri-axial force plates in the floor, making it the first-of-its kind facility. The new facility will allow athletes the opportunity to take basketball shots in a normal gym environment, while compiling the necessary data to build accurate, comprehensive models for understanding what drives the perfect shot.

The combination of the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute’s deep understanding of kinematic and kinetic data acquisition with Noah Basketball’s shot tracking technology expertise will answer the questions that every basketball player, coach, and NBA front office executive has wanted to know for decades. Why are some players great shooters, and why do some players struggle to make shots? All the basketball shooting answers will soon come to light. This marks the first pairing of fully automated motion capture with Noah’s proprietary high-definition shooting metrics allowing for near real-time analysis of a player’s shooting mechanics.

“We’re excited to continue to revolutionize basketball and sports technology with this partnership,” said John Carter, Noah Basketball CEO. “Together, Noah Basketball and the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute will be able to answer the long awaited questions of what joint angles and movement mechanics are the most optimal for making shots. And conversely, what are the mechanics that lead to poor shooting. It’s a complex performance optimization problem that we are excited to solve."

“By pairing the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute’s technology with Noah Basketball’s, we are unlocking the power of big data and analytics for every basketball player,” said Matt Osborn, the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute Laboratory Director. “Together, we are excited to offer a comprehensive understanding of what mechanics lead to better shooting and how a player can develop to make more shots. We look forward to applying what we have learned in NASCAR and other sports regarding movement mechanics and applying it to basketball. We are proud to be on the cutting edge of sports science and performance optimization through this partnership.”

The Noah Shooting System, installed in NBA practice facilities across the country, tracks all shots taken in the practice gyms, measuring key shooting metrics such as shot arc, left/right position and depth. The system also provides instant verbal feedback to help players develop muscle memory for the optimal shot path. With sensors mounted above the hoop, the Noah Shooting System captures the position of the ball 30 times per second and analyzes the flight path, allowing players to pinpoint where they are missing. Data is shared through Noah Basketball’s user-friendly cloud-based platform, Noahlytics, where it can be filtered by shot length, shot type, player name, court placement, makes and misses, etc.

About Noah Basketball

Noah Basketball is a data-service provider that uses machine learning and the latest computer-vision technology to provide real-time data and feedback to improve shooting accuracy and consistency for professional and amateur basketball teams. The company is armed with years of research and data from over half a billion shots taken by players at all levels of the game and has a large install base that includes hundreds of college teams and 28 NBA teams. Noah Basketball products, which leverage over 40 issued patents, provide a substantive method enabling players to make more shots.

In addition to the installations of the Noah Shooting System on hoops across the country, Noah Basketball also provides unique, real-time graphic elements to enhance game broadcasts. Most recently, Noah Basketball worked with Microsoft, CBS, and the BIG3 to provide never-before-seen real-time graphic elements and animations for the BIG3 broadcasts. Noah Basketball’s consumer app, HOOPS, provides players with a coach at their fingertips and the opportunity to practice like the pros and play virtual games against other players around the country in their driveway. The HOOPS app is available for download in the App Store.

Noah Basketball also recently unveiled a new, cost-effective, and easy-to-install product for professional-grade shooting analytics, focused on the middle school and high school markets.

To learn more about Noah Basketball, visit noahbasketball.com.

About the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute

The Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute is a biomechanical engineering research facility dedicated to an enduring effort to better understand the fundamentals of human movement for performance optimization and reducing injury risk.

JGHPI aims to revolutionize quantifying human movement through developing innovative data acquisition systems and deriving better insights more quickly using leading-edge machine learning, computer vision, and digital motion analysis approaches.

To learn more about the Joe Gibbs Human Performance Institute, visit jghpi.com.

