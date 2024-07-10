Submit Release
Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on Second Quarter 2024 Results

SOMERSET, N.J., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Friday, August 9, 2024, to review second-quarter 2024 results.

During the webcast and conference call, senior leaders will provide an overview of Legend Biotech’s performance for the quarter.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live audio webcast of the call via this weblink.

A replay version of the webcast and earnings news release will be available through the Investor Relations section of Legend Biotech’s website under the Events and Presentation section approximately two hours after the call concludes.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell (gd T) and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:

Mary Ann Ondish
Tel: (914) 552-4625
media@legendbiotech.com


