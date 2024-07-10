Avant Technologies to Meet Unmet Needs in AI Industry While Addressing Sustainability Concerns

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology specializing in cutting edge AI and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced its planned state-of-the-art data centers, outfitted with immersible AI supercomputer servers, will address a number of unmet needs in the AI and big data industry’s rapid growth, while answering key sustainability and infrastructure concerns arising in the communities that support data centers. For the needs of AI and big data companies, Avant expects to deliver more data capabilities, specialized attention to each client, and a most cost-effective option. Meanwhile, Avant plans to introduce data centers with a smaller footprint and that draw less energy from the local community, which will quell sustainability concerns.



Avant’s Chief Executive Officer, William Hisey, said, “Avant expects to lead the way in providing distributed submerged infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the use of high-performance immersible computer servers allows Avant to address the complex challenges of the digital era with cutting-edge solutions while keeping the communities we operate in satisfied that we are committed to green energy facilities.”

According to McKinsey & Company, U.S. data center demand, which is measured by power consumption to reflect the number of servers a data center can house, is forecast to grow by some 10 percent a year until 2030. So, clearly the AI, machine learning, SaaS, and big data industry will continue to demand more power, faster and more efficient data transfer capabilities, and cost-effective solutions for the massive amounts of data they handle. And as more data centers are being planned and built, communities throughout the country, where these facilities are being developed, are frustrated by the sheer size of some projects and the amount of power that largescale centers and campuses require.

Analysts and industry experts are predicting a wave of AI investments to keep pace with the demand for greater computing capacity industrywide, and these investments will assist Avant with its plans to deliver the ultimate in cost effective, energy efficient, high-density supercomputing designed specifically to meet the current and future needs of AI and big data while also being eco-friendly. Avant’s high-density cloud infrastructure will be specifically designed to meet the growing performance and storage demands of SaaS, AI, machine learning, and big data clients across all industry sectors. The Company’s strategy is to design and build a host of smaller data centers located throughout the country.

Data centers are big energy consumers—a hyperscaler’s data center can use as much power as 80,000 households do. So, pressure to make data centers sustainable is therefore high in local areas where centers are popping up, and Avant’s approach to build small, but powerful, data centers will create a dramatically smaller footprint that is much more eco-friendly.

William Hisey added, “Obviously, data center equipment must be cooled to work efficiently, and the capacity of a data center is dictated by how well it cools the servers. Efficient cooling is therefore a crucial driver of a data center’s profitability. Cooling accounts for some 40 percent of a data center’s energy consumption. To that end, Avant will take advantage of cooling and energy efficiency technologies to reduce costs for clients and remain energy efficient.”

While many data centers still use air-conditioning to cool entire facilities, which draws incredible amounts of power, others have replaced AC systems with AC-like systems that keep entire rooms cool with in-row or rotodynamic heater-based cooling designs; however, Avant will use high performance immersion-cooling pods for its servers, a more advanced and energy efficient technology.

Avant will be on the leading edge of addressing industry and community needs by creating a smaller footprint in the communities Avant serves, and using immersible AI supercomputer servers that feature unparalleled compute performance, power consumption efficiencies, compact physical design, and enhanced reliability.

