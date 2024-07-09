The Energy Rating of Housing in Northern Ireland is an annual report which uses data from Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) to provide information on: energy rating, carbon dioxide emissions and heating fuel types for dwellings with a valid EPC for Northern Ireland.
You just read:
Energy rating of housing in Northern Ireland up to March 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.