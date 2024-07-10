ExactCare and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Rebrand Combined Organization as AnewHealth

AnewHealth provides transformative pharmacy solutions that elevate care and help providers and payers overcome the unique challenges of caring for the most at-risk patients in healthcare

CLEVELAND, OH and MOORESTOWN, NJ, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExactCare and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) today announced the official launch of their newly combined brand, AnewHealth—a leading pharmacy care management company that specializes in caring for people with the most complex, chronic medical needs in home and community-based settings.



ExactCare and TRHC officially combined in November 2023 and have since been working to integrate the two organizations. The launch of AnewHealth marks a major milestone in this effort.

Building on proven track records in advanced pharmacy care, AnewHealth has deep expertise in medication management, delivering an unparalleled combination of integrated clinical pharmacy and technology solutions that optimize medication therapy and outcomes for people with the most complex, chronic care needs.

The organization is licensed to serve patients in all 50 states, providing pharmacy care nationwide to more than 100,000 people, primarily Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, through a strong network of healthcare partners. This includes well-established, long-standing partnerships with many of the top home health providers, primary and specialty care providers, risk-bearing organizations like PACE, and managed care plans, establishing a proven track record of success that is propelling growth.

“Our unique, high-touch approach to pharmacy care and intense focus on innovation is reinventing the role pharmacy plays in caring for people with complex needs throughout the U.S., helping them live healthier and enjoy a better quality of life,” said John Figueroa, CEO of AnewHealth. “With pharmacy fulfillment centers from coast to coast, our national scale and reach allows us to meet patients’ needs wherever they call home while positioning us to quickly scale and grow, so we can make an even bigger impact elevating healthcare for patients and driving superior outcomes for the healthcare organizations who support them.”

AnewHealth’s robust suite of solutions—which includes comprehensive clinical pharmacy care and dispensing, MedWise® science-based technology to personalize medication regimens, and full-service pharmacy benefit management—helps partners achieve clinical, quality and financial goals including improved adherence, reduced unplanned facility utilization, lower all-cause mortality rates, reduced medical expenditures, and lower total cost of care.

“Our combined capabilities provide the support and comprehensive pharmacy care needed to ensure people with complex, chronic needs receive the most beneficial medication therapy, reducing their risk of complications and avoidable ER visits and hospital stays,” said Brian Adams, President of AnewHealth. “With better patient health and clinical outcomes, our partners see unnecessary medical spend significantly decrease, allowing them to devote more resources to what matters most, which is caring for their participants and beneficiaries.”

With the launch of the AnewHealth brand, the TRHC and CareVention HealthCare brand names will be retired, while the brands for ExactCare and CareKinesis pharmacies will continue to operate under their respective names.

For more information on AnewHealth and its specialized approach to care, visit the organization’s new website: anewhealthrx.com

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is one of the nation’s leading pharmacy care management companies that specializes in caring for people with the most complex, chronic needs—wherever they call home. The company enables better health and quality of life for patients while helping the healthcare organizations who support them improve key clinical and cost outcomes. Established in 2023 through the combination of ExactCare Pharmacy and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, AnewHealth provides a suite of solutions that includes comprehensive pharmacy services with national dispensing; proprietary science-based technology to optimize medication therapy; full-service pharmacy benefit management; and specialized support services for PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Today, AnewHealth cares for more than 100,000 people nationwide through strong healthcare partnerships with risk-bearing providers, primary and specialty care providers, kidney care and dialysis providers, home health organizations, and managed care plans.

Contact: Sandy McKenzie, Director of Corporate Communications, AnewHealth SMcKenzie@anewhealthrx.com Kara Slater, VP of Marketing, AnewHealth KSlater@ExactCarePharmacy.com