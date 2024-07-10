Minister Burke Launches New National Enterprise Hub

10th July 2024

New resource will help businesses access over 180 Government supports across 19 Departments and agencies

Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD, today launched the National Enterprise Hub, a new all-of-Government service staffed by experts and trained advisors, which is focused on helping businesses access a range of Government supports.

The Hub brings together information and resources on over 180 Government supports from 19 different Departments and State Agencies which can be accessed through the new online hub (www.neh.gov.ie) or by speaking to a member of the team of advisors by phone or via live chat.

Speaking at the launch at Tangent in Trinity College, Minister Peter Burke TD said:

“The National Enterprise Hub is a fantastic new service which for the first time, gathers together all government supports in one place for businesses to search and access, saving our SMEs time and valuable resources in identifying the grants and measures that are relevant and available. “The aim is to make engaging with government supports more efficient, and to increase the uptake of grants and government schemes, which will ultimately support the development and growth of Irish businesses. The National Enterprise Hub was a key element of the SME Package agreed by Government in May and I am delighted that it has now been delivered.”

This free service will make it easier for entrepreneurs to access and avail of supports such as grants, funding, loans and expert advice across a range of sectors, including retail, tourism and hospitality, food and beverages. It also aims to engage small businesses who have yet to avail of Government support.

Minister of State Emer Higgins TD. said:

“The start of a business journey can be daunting for some, and even as entrepreneurs progress, they may experience unexpected challenges along the way. The aim of the National Enterprise Hub is to help make it easier for those businesses to find what help is available and navigate the robust ecosystem.”

This initiative is funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and operated by Enterprise Ireland. The Hub also involves the Departments of Finance, Social Protection, Agriculture, Food and the Marine as well as Local Enterprise Offices, IDA Ireland, InterTradeIreland, SEAI, Fáilte Ireland, Skillnet Ireland, Bord Bia, Design and Crafts Council Ireland, Microfinance Ireland, Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, Teagasc, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Solas and the Western Development Commission.

Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Government departments and agencies, who have worked together to develop and deliver this new resource which will support entrepreneurs and business leaders on their journey. Our dedicated team of trained advisors in the new Hub have an excellent network of contacts from across 19 departments and agencies, and this new dedicated service will help SMEs to navigate the network of government supports available.”

Conor O’Donovan, Head of the National Enterprise Hub, Enterprise Ireland, said,

“Running a business isn’t easy, but accessing government supports should be. Our research shows that small businesses are facing many challenges including rising costs, attracting and retaining talent and not having the time to focus on the future of their business. The National Enterprise Hub is a new single source of government supports for businesses. From simple, easy-to-access grants, to expert advice and training, we’ve brought all of this information together in one place and have a helpful team of experts and advisors who will guide businesses every step of the way”.

The Hub team can be contacted through the website (www.neh.gov.ie) or by phone (01 727 2100), where users can engage directly with an advisor.

ENDS

Back to Department News