St Albans // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004260
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 21-24th, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Jonathan Bombard
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 24, 2024, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an infant child with significant injuries that had been brought to UVM Medical Center. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bombard committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Cruelty to a Child. Bombard was ultimately arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center for lack of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/10/24 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/24 1300hrs
Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993