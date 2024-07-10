St Albans // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004260

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 21-24th, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Jonathan Bombard

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 24, 2024, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an infant child with significant injuries that had been brought to UVM Medical Center. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bombard committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Cruelty to a Child. Bombard was ultimately arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center for lack of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/10/24 at 1300hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/24 1300hrs

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993