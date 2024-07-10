MEET THE UAE'S HOMEGROWN GROWTH MARKETING AGENCY THAT’S SWEEPING UP SOME OF THE INDUSTRY’S MOST DESIRABLE CLIENTS
From L’Oreal to Birkenstock, & Papa John’s to World Economic Forum, the client roster of this Dubai-based growth firm is giving the agency world a wake-up call
Our agency promise aligns with what’s important to brands looking for sustainable growth in our region: local know-how of being built in and for the Middle East, and that edge when it comes to data.”DUBAI, FL, UAE, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While playing a key role behind the scenes of a long list of growth stories coming out of the MENA region, Dubai-based marketing agency Acquisit has been gradually writing its own growth story—one that has recently revealed some exciting new chapters.
— Timothée Desormeaux
Acquisit, which opened its doors in 2019 as an independent, specialized digital marketing agency that helps companies grow online, has been racking up an impressive roster of both clients and accolades, quietly winning pitches over global agency conglomerates that have historically dominated the industry. Having recently onboarded Starzplay, Karcher, Majid Al Futtaim and a soon-to-be-announced luxury fashion giant, the firm’s new business wins mark the continuation of a multi-year growth streak that has positioned the company for regional expansion and category leadership.
THE WINNING FORMULA
Despite being a young team—and a fairly small one compared to the long-standing players that would typically boast a proportionate client list—Acquisit has nearly doubled its client roster in the past 18 months, with contracts that span a range of account sizes and verticals, from early-stage regional startups to high-profile global brands looking to accelerate their performance in MENA markets.
In January 2024, the agency opened the year by landing a contract with Abu Dhabi-based Starzplay, the region’s leading all-in-one media streaming platform, to take over the brand’s SEO to grow their organic traffic in the UAE and KSA. In March 2024, the agency was selected by Karcher, global manufacturer of industrial cleaning systems, to manage its performance marketing, measurement, and customer acquisition across the UAE, Oman and KSA.
In June 2024, a luxury fashion giant appointed Acquisit as its designated growth partner to support on SEO, performance marketing, and measurement, helping them to acquire customers and grow sales in the GCC, first with UAE and KSA, followed by Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.
Co-founders Timothee Desormeaux and Edouard Daou credit their recent new business success to the formula on which the business was built: leveraging data science and advanced modeling to let data and insights drive every decision, and bringing deep-seated regional expertise to clients that aren’t well-versed in the Middle East.
“Our recent success is proof that our agency promise aligns with what’s important to brands looking for sustainable growth in our region,” said Co-founder and Managing Partner, Desormeaux. “It’s the local know-how that stems from being built in and for the Middle East, and having that edge when it comes to data. Our team of analysts, engineers and data scientists—instead of agency people—was by design. And the results we’re delivering speak for themselves.”
But the human element isn’t lost on the pair of entrepreneurs. Beyond their proposition of technical and local expertise, the team operates on principles of transparency and long-term partnership.
Desormeaux continued, “To us, relationships are everything. We take pride in being good people who do the right thing. It’s what the advertising industry is lacking, and we set out to change that. Our long-standing client relationships are the true testament.”
Acquisit’s other accounts include YSL, Kerastase, Kiehls, L’Occitane, Giorgio Armani, Garnier, Lancôme, Cerave, and Papa John’s, among others.
THE NEXT CHAPTER
Acquisit is in the process of expanding its MENA footprint to support clients from different locations, with several new office locations set to be announced in Q3. The agency has already secured a 3-year renewal as the GCC and Levant agency of record for L'Oreal Middle East, a major client they landed the same year Acquisit opened its doors, and expects to follow suit with other client renewals and expanded scopes. Other near-term milestones on the company roadmap include the release of an in-house AI tool and a soon-to-launch new offering to further benefit client teams.
As the agency prepares for its next phase of growth, expanding both its footprint and in-house capabilities, Acquisit is on track to remain the definitive partner for online growth in the MENA region and continue guiding clients in writing their success stories.
ABOUT ACQUISIT
Acquisit is an award-winning independent growth marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses achieve meaningful, sustainable online growth. Founded in 2019, the agency offers a full spectrum of digital marketing services to make brands more discoverable, connect them with the right audiences, drive conversions, and continually optimize—from performance marketing to CRO, content strategy to CRM, and all things data science.
With offices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Acquisit brings double-digit growth and a deep understanding of the MENA region to clients of all sizes and industries, ranging from global industry leaders to innovative, early-stage startups, spanning 40+ countries. Named the 2023 Performance Marketing Agency of the Year by Campaign Magazine, Acquisit is home to 50+ employees and headquartered in Dubai. Learn more at https://acquisit.io/.
Becky Jefferies
Acquisit
+971 4 566 4822
becky@acquisit.io