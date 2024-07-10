A Wonderful Cultural Travel Exchange Event Held in Dongying, "Attracting Fans" of American Teenagers

DONGYING, China, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, 16 teenagers from Midland and other friendly cities of the United States conducted a 10-day exchange event in Dongying, Shandong Province. The event proved to be highly fruitful for them. They expressed that this trip to Dongying enabled them to profoundly experience the unique charm of Chinese culture, as well as the hospitality and amicability of the Chinese people.

To ensure the success of the event, which was organized by Dongying Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Dongying meticulously orchestrated an array of rich and diverse research and study activities, cultural experiences, outdoor explorations, and study exchange programs. At the Youth Demonstrative Comprehensive Practice Base of Dongying City, they learned to make shadow puppets and were enthralled by the charm of traditional Chinese folk art. In the old streets and long lanes, they personally tried traditional intangible cultural heritage techniques such as sugar painting and dough figurines, and savored the genuine Dongying cuisine. At the Yellow River Estuary Ecotourism Area, they marveled at the spectacle of the confluence of the yellow and blue waters and the unrestrained flight of rare birds. At the Sun Tzu Cultural Park, they embarked on a cultural odyssey to explore ancient wisdom. At the Dongying Art Museum, they acquainted themselves with traditional Chinese handicrafts like tie-dyeing. When night descended, they also gathered at the Lancui Lake Tourist Resort to witness the passionate performance of the "Wenhui Hehai Music Festival."

As the event drew to a close, they used brushes to craft a work brimming with emotions and tales. They recorded what they had seen, heard and felt in Dongying over these 10 days through their brushstrokes to integrate the culture, history and cuisine of Dongying into the painting. This painting is not only a reflection of Dongying in their eyes but also a testament to the deep emotional connection between them and the land.

