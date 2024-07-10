Submit Release
Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second-Quarter Results

MONTREAL, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ).

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts and all interested parties
   
DATE: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
   
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
   
LIVE WEBCAST: https://web.lumiagm.com/445332295
   
CALL: 1-866-518-4114

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBE NEWSWIRE.

Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/445332295. This recording will be available on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 as of 1:00 PM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on Wednesday, August 14 2024.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, focused on supporting infrastructure that is essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones’ infrastructure product categories also include industrial products, namely wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

INQUIRIES

Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Stella-Jones Inc.
communications@stella-jones.com


