The most incredible election in French history

With many losers and very few winners, the French election has only added to the confusion, fragmentation, and paralysis that was already afflicting the country and clouding its economic prospects. The situation is unlike anything France has experienced in recent memory.

PARIS – By calling a snap parliamentary election in the wake of his party’s defeat in the June European Parliament election, French President Emmanuel Macron hoped to “clarify” the political situation for his own benefit. Clearly, he failed. The election produced no parliamentary majority, only a great deal more confusion. With many losers and very few winners, it is the most astonishing election in the country’s modern history.

Among the many losers is National Rally (RN), the far-right party that clinched a decisive and shocking victory in the European elections just weeks earlier. Though RN has increased its seat count and emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly, it fell far short of expectations. The second round featured a powerful anti-RN mobilization, as voters shifted tactically from the center to the left, and from the right to the center. Many French apparently concluded during the campaign that RN’s candidates were ill prepared to hold power.

Most pundits had come to believe that the French electoral system’s natural immunity against the far right no longer worked. But this election disproved that. Though the far right is now the country’s leading political force, it cannot do anything without allies, and it has none.

The second loser is Macron, whose party lost around 100 seats. Before the election, his Ensemble grouping could anchor a relative majority. Now, it is dwarfed by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP), which won the most seats overall.

But while Macron probably will be forced to appoint a new prime minister from the left, the NFP remains around 100 seats short of an absolute majority. Moreover, it is a loose coalition whose members disagree on much and whose leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon of France Unbowed (LFI), has only one objective: to radicalize public debate and create the conditions for a face-off between him and RN’s Marine Le Pen in the 2027 presidential election. Thus, it is not necessarily in Mélenchon’s interest for a left-wing government (under a different figurehead) to succeed.

To benefit Mélenchon personally, the NFP would need to be able to execute on its entire electoral program; but that will never happen without an absolutely majority. Moreover, the next government – whatever shape it takes – will soon have to answer to the European Commission, which recently launched an “excessive deficit procedure” against France.