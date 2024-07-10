Traffic Alert - S Wheelock Rd Lyndon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury
News Release - Traffic Notification
S Wheelock Rd in blocked in the area of Town Hwy 24 due to a structure fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Rebecca Brooks
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Williston Barracks 802-878-7111