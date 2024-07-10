Submit Release
Traffic Alert - S Wheelock Rd Lyndon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury


News Release - Traffic Notification

S Wheelock Rd in blocked in the area of Town Hwy 24 due to a structure fire.


This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.


Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



Rebecca Brooks

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Williston Barracks 802-878-7111

