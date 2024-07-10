Digital TV SoC Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2021 - 2031

Digital TV SoC Market

Digital TV SoC Market Expected to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2031 — Allied Market Research

Factors impacting global digital TV SoC industry growth include increased demand for smart, power-efficient devices and rising disposable incomes in developing economies.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital TV SoC market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for digital entertainment solutions paired with safety laws across emerging economies such as India, South Korea, Brazil, Dubai, and especially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region, which is expected to drive the digital TV SoC market growth. Allied Market Research, titled, "Digital TV SoC Market," The digital tv soc market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A digital TV System on Chip is equipped with various electronic components such as PU (graphics processor), memory, USB controller, power management circuits, and wireless radios. A system-on-chip (SoC) is an electronic substrate that is fully functional and may include analog, digital, mixed-signal, or radio frequency operations. Further, the next-generation digital TV System on Chip is equipped with enhanced artificial intelligence to support Dolby Vision IQ with precision detail and enhanced user experience.

The growth of global digital TV SoC market trends is majorly driven by the surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices coupled with the surge in disposable income in developing economies. Moreover, integration with advanced technologies is expected to drive market growth. However, the high initial cost of design & development, and maintenance are acting as prime restraints of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in demand for compact and scalable ICs in the global electronic industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the digital TV SoC industry during the forecast period.

According to the digital TV SoC market analysis, the residential segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The LCD and QLED segments collectively accounted for around 83.6% of the digital TV SoC market share in 2021. A surge in prime players' initiatives to develop and deploy next-generation in-home entertainment solutions globally has led to the growth of the OLED segment; thereby, enhancing the digital TV SoC market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of smart TV SoC solutions. The decline in growth in manufacturing solutions has significantly impacted the demand for digital TV SoC solutions during the pandemic. Further, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to the partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the digital TV SoC market during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for in-home entertainment and Internet of Things solutions has led to the growth of SoC solutions and is expected to drive the growth of the digital TV SoC market post-pandemic.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global digital TV SoC market size, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the digital TV SoC market, owing to a rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next-generation digital TV solutions to offer better user experience to end users which led to the growth of the digital TV SoC market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• In 2021, the residential segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

• The LCD electronics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.

• The LCD and QLED processing segments collectively accounted for around 83.6% market share in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific acquired a major share of the digital TV SoC market with an industry share of 11.5% in 2021

The key players profiled in the report include 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐. 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑸𝒖𝒂𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎 𝑰𝒏𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑻𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑵𝑿𝑷 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔, 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒄𝒐𝒎 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑺𝑻𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑵.𝑽., 𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂𝑻𝒆𝒌 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑻𝒂𝒊𝒘𝒂𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒐. 𝑳𝒕𝒅. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, collaboration, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions to expand their foothold in the digital TV SoC market.

