Fibromyalgia Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Fibromyalgia Market Report Insight

Fibromyalgia companies are Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intec Pharma Ltd., Aptinyx Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Fibromyalgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Fibromyalgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fibromyalgia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Fibromyalgia Market Report:

The Fibromyalgia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Fibromyalgia market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period (2024–2034). The positive trend in market growth is a direct consequence of various market-driving factors such as the rising prevalence of fibromyalgia, technological advancements, increasing awareness of the disease, and the development of innovative treatment options.

The current fibromyalgia market is dominated by big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Cogentrix Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company offering various approved therapies such as LYRICA, CYMBALTA, and SAVELLA for the treatment of fibromyalgia and is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years.

To propel the market in the coming years, several companies like Tonix Pharmaceutical and UCB Biopharma SRL developing their assets like TNX102 SL and rozanolixizumab for fibromyalgia. Due to the anticipated approval of all emerging therapies that are under development in the coming years, the overall fibromyalgia therapeutics market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period [2024–2034].

Key Fibromyalgia Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Virios Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intec Pharma Ltd., Aptinyx Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others

Key Fibromyalgia Therapies: LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (durotexine), TNX102 SL, Rozanolixizumab, and others

The Fibromyalgia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Fibromyalgia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Fibromyalgia market dynamics.

Fibromyalgia Overview

Fibromyalgia, also known as fibromyalgia syndrome, is a widespread and complex chronic pain condition characterized by musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, localized tenderness, and significant impact on emotional, physical, and social well-being. While its exact cause remains unknown, hereditary factors are believed to play a primary role. Common symptoms include chronic muscle pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and tender points. Patients may also experience depression, headaches, and difficulty concentrating. The etiology and pathogenesis of fibromyalgia involve dysfunction of the central and autonomic nervous systems, neurotransmitters, hormones, immune system, external stressors, and psychological factors.

Diagnosing fibromyalgia does not rely on a specific test but involves ruling out other conditions that may present similar symptoms. Healthcare providers typically perform a physical exam, discuss symptoms with the patient, and may conduct blood tests or imaging to exclude other potential causes. Diagnosis is often based on the patient's symptom history and medical evaluation.

Treatment for fibromyalgia is multifaceted and often includes a combination of medications and lifestyle changes tailored to individual needs. Healthcare providers typically adopt an empirical approach, adjusting medications and dosages until finding the most effective regimen for each patient. The US FDA has approved three medications for fibromyalgia—LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (duloxetine), and SAVELLA (milnacipran). LYRICA is an anti-epileptic, while CYMBALTA and SAVELLA are antidepressants. In addition to these approved therapies, various medications are used to manage the spectrum of fibromyalgia symptoms. Non-pharmacological treatments such as therapy, regular aerobic exercise, stress reduction techniques, and others also form an integral part of fibromyalgia management.

Key players in the global market for fibromyalgia treatment include UCB Biopharma SRL, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and others, focusing on developing therapies to address the unmet needs of patients with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

As per analysis, the global mean prevalence of fibromyalgia was 2.7 % and the mean rate was 3.1 % in America, and 2.5 % in Europe.

Based on our analysis it is estimated that the prevalence of fibromyalgia in the general population was estimated in the United States to be around 2% and it affects females more frequently than males.

As per analysis, it is estimated that around 2 million people in Japan have fibromyalgia and it is common among women in their 30s and 40s.

Our analysis suggests an overall age- and sex-adjusted prevalence for fibromyalgia was around 3% (around 5% in women and 2% in men). It was also found that peak prevalence in men was found in middle age whereas in women the prevalence steadily increases with age.

Fibromyalgia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fibromyalgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Fibromyalgia

Prevalent Cases of Fibromyalgia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fibromyalgia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fibromyalgia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fibromyalgia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Fibromyalgia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fibromyalgia Marketed Drugs

LYRICA (pregabalin): Pfizer

CYMBALTA (durotexine): Eli Lilly and Company

Fibromyalgia Emerging Drugs

TNX102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceutical

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

Fibromyalgia Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for fibromyalgia is diverse, typically combining medications with lifestyle adjustments due to the nature of the disease. Physicians often employ an empirical approach, adjusting medications and doses until finding the most effective regimen for each patient. In the United States, the FDA has approved three drugs for fibromyalgia treatment: LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (duloxetine), and SAVELLA (milnacipran).

In addition to these medications, over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can alleviate symptoms. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and counseling are also integral to managing the condition. Incorporating exercise, stress management techniques, maintaining good sleep habits, and adopting a healthy lifestyle are essential components of fibromyalgia treatment.

The fibromyalgia market is expected to experience significant changes in the coming years, driven by increased global healthcare expenditures. Leading global players such as UCB Biopharma SRL, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and Virios Therapeutics, Inc., among others, are poised to influence these developments. Ongoing research efforts offer promise for more effective treatments and potentially a cure for this challenging condition. According to DelveInsight, the fibromyalgia market in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) is forecasted to undergo notable transformations from 2020 to 2034.



Scope of the Fibromyalgia Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Fibromyalgia Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Virios Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intec Pharma Ltd., Aptinyx Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others

Key Fibromyalgia Therapies: LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (durotexine), TNX102 SL, Rozanolixizumab, and others

Fibromyalgia Therapeutic Assessment: Fibromyalgia current marketed and Fibromyalgia emerging therapies

Fibromyalgia Market Dynamics: Fibromyalgia market drivers and Fibromyalgia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Fibromyalgia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Fibromyalgia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Fibromyalgia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Fibromyalgia

3. SWOT analysis of Fibromyalgia

4. Fibromyalgia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Fibromyalgia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fibromyalgia Disease Background and Overview

7. Fibromyalgia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Fibromyalgia

9. Fibromyalgia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Fibromyalgia Unmet Needs

11. Fibromyalgia Emerging Therapies

12. Fibromyalgia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Fibromyalgia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Fibromyalgia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Fibromyalgia Market Drivers

16. Fibromyalgia Market Barriers

17. Fibromyalgia Appendix

18. Fibromyalgia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

