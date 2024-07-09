Nitrosamine in vivo mutagenicity workshop, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 11 July 2024, 12:00 (CEST) to 12 July 2024, 15:00 (CEST)
EMA is hosting a nitrosamine in vivo mutagenicity workshop for international regulators.
The workshop aims to:
- standardise the requirements for the regulatory acceptance of in vivo studies;
- discuss if data derived using duplex sequencing can be used for setting acceptable intake limits.
On the first day of the workshop regulators will be joined by leading academic experts. On the second day pharmaceutical regulators will meet to align on study requirements and data sharing.