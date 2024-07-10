EMEA-003201-PIP01-22
P/0219/2023 : EMA decision of 14 June 2023 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral for asunercept (EMEA-003201-PIP01-22)
Reference Number: EMA/235062/2023
