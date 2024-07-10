Excitement Builds for All-New London 3 Day Track Cycling Event - 25-27 October 2024
Cycling enthusiasts and sports fans alike, mark your calendars for the most exhilarating event of the year!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycling enthusiasts and sports fans alike, mark your calendars for the most exhilarating event of the year! The highly anticipated London 3 Day cycling event is set to take place this October, bringing a unique and electrifying experience to the heart of the UK. This isn't just any cycling event – it’s a thrilling, rider-against-rider showdown at the home of the London 2012 Olympics, the Lee Valley VeloPark.
Pure Cycling, Pure Excitement
In an era dominated by data and technology, the London 3 Day event harks back to the essence of cycling. No watts, no heart rate monitors, no computer readouts – this is old-school racing at its finest. It's all about the riders, their skills, and their determination. Spectators will witness head-to-head battles that showcase pure athleticism and strategy in a series of fast-paced races that promise non-stop action throughout the evening. Madison racing, Dernys, Eliminations and much much more!
Unprecedented Lineup of Talent
This year's event boasts the most impressive field of competitors ever assembled outside of the Olympics or World Championships. With Olympic Champions, World Champions, European Champions and Team GB heroes all colliding in both mens and womens races. Confirmed racers include Team GB stars Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield and Ben Wiggins, multiple World Champions and Track Cycling Legends Yoeri Havik, Jan Willem van Schip and Roger Kluge, and Giro d’Italia Stage Winner and Cycling Legend Alex Dowsett.
The women’s field is equally stacked with Olympic Gold Medallists Katie Archibald and Franziska Brausse joined by World Champion Neah Evans and European Champions Sophie Lewis and Maddie Leech!
This incredible lineup of cyclists will deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement in a format designed to keep spectators engaged without the marathon duration of traditional races. It’s long enough to enjoy and short enough to thrill!
Introducing 'The Lightning'
Adding to the excitement, the London 3 Day will launch an innovative new race – The Lightning. This unique event offers amateur cyclists the chance to compete against a mystery professional rider in a three lap sprint - with a one lap head start! The stakes are high, with a £5,000 cash prize up for grabs for anyone who can beat The Lightning!. It's an unprecedented opportunity for cyclists to test their mettle against the best in the sport in front of a packed crowd!
Don’t Miss Out
The London 3 Day is set to redefine the spectator experience with its blend of tradition and innovation, and tickets are selling fast! Whether you're a cycling purist, a sports fan, or simply looking for an exciting event, this is a must-attend. Choose from sitting track side, or get close to the riders and action in our track centre bar, all four sessions will be different from party night, or join us with superstar DJ Tall Paul (https://www.djtallpaul.com/) on our launch night, to family sessions with kids coming in for as little as a £1, there really is something for everyone.
Join us this October for three days of unparalleled excitement and witness the revival of old-school cycling action in the heart of London.
For more information, tickets, and the latest updates, visit www.london3day.com
