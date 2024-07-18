Alfa Cytology Announces Tumor Models Customization Service for Pancreatic Cancer Research
Alfa Cytology has announced tumor models customization service for pancreatic cancer research.HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfa Cytology, a biotech company specializing in cancer research, has recently unveiled the service on pancreatic cancer tumor model customization to dig into the generation and development of pancreatic cancer and correspondingly provides customized plans for study.
Pancreatic cancer is one kind of cancer that originates from the pancreas, an important organ behind the stomach. When cells in the pancreas grow uncontrollably, they can form tumors and trigger cancer. Generally, pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and difficult to detect at its early stages, so it is one of the most deadly cancers. There are several types of pancreatic cancer, the most common of which is adenocarcinoma with stroma content accounting for 90% of the tumor volume. Thus the occurrence and changes of cancer are closely related to the microenvironment of tumors.
Alfa Cytology has launched its tumor model services to gain a deeper understanding of the tumor microenvironment for pancreatic cancer. Alfa Cytology offers several currently popular models: cell model, organoid model, genetically engineered mouse model, and transplantation model. These models help analyze molecular characteristics, control cell culture conditions, and facilitate functional testing. Moreover, they can further elucidate the targets and provide an effective environment for developing new drugs. The related systems of the services include but are not limited to in vitro 2D & 3D culture systems, conditional gene knockout technology, and CRISPR-Cas9 technology. Additionally, Alfa Cytology offers a complete suite of laboratory services, including experimental consultation and design, host animal selection, post-experiment analysis, etc.
To give systematic research support, Alfa Cytology also provides pancreatic cancer drug development services. These services involve the development of various drugs (e.g., small molecule drugs and peptide drugs) and typically include multiple processes, such as discovery, optimization, evaluation, and safety assessment. Complete project procedures support a good foundation for preclinical research, and novel drugs have low cost, less toxicity, and higher safety than traditional ones.
Apart from preclinical research services for pancreatic cancer, Alfa Cytology offers breast cancer therapeutic development services as well. In addition to drug development, the service also includes the development of cell therapy, therapeutic antidbodies, and vaccines. Aiming to help scientific organizations acquire high throughput and reliable analysis results, Alfa Cytology supervises every step with its professional scientists to satisfy their customers.
Relying on a rigorous attitude and dependable technologies, Alfa Cytology perfectly combines insight and creativity toward research and contributes to providing customers with satisfactory solutions in cancer therapy.
About Alfa Cytology
Alfa Cytology is a comprehensive CRO company, specializing in cancer and tumor research. Since its establishment, the team has been committed to providing professional services to oncology and cancer researchers. With the continuous expansion of research fields, scientists in Alfa Cytology are always exploring innovations for diagnosis and treatment.
