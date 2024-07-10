NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 10, 2024.

OKX Launches ‘TON Airdrop’ Campaign Featuring 1,200 TON Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its 'TON Airdrop' campaign, featuring a 1,200 TON prize pool. The campaign aims to reward eligible customers who stake TON via OKX's On-Chain Earn product, giving them a share of the TON prize pool. Staking TON via On-Chain Earn also offers an APR of up to 3.24%.

The campaign starts today and runs until July 24, 2024. To participate, eligible customers simply need to stake at least 1 TON. The process is straightforward:

On web browsers: Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-Chain Earn. Search for TON and choose subscribe.

OKX's On-Chain Earn features a range of benefits, including no subscription limits, simplified operational steps for a more fluid user experience and real onchain annualized earnings. OKX continues to partner with verified third-party projects to ensure the security of customers' assets.

For beginners stepping into the world of digital assets, Toncoin (TON) is like a streamlined highway that prioritizes swift transactions with minimal tolls. Launched by the TON Foundation, Toncoin is a utility coin that supercharges the TON blockchain. As a Layer 1 coin, TON is designed to revolutionize the way we perceive and interact with digital assets.

