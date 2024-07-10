Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Meets with Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Eksiri Pintaruchi

On July 9, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong had a courtesy meeting with Thailand's Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Official Eksiri Pintaruchi. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-Thailand relations, East Asian cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest and concern.
