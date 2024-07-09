Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,799 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1812

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1667, 1809

PRINTER'S NO. 1812

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1232

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BROWN, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK,

LANGERHOLC, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, DILLON AND

FONTANA, MAY 31, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JULY 9, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for payment of compensation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 308 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,

No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended to

read:

Section 308. (a) Except as hereinafter provided, all

compensation payable under this article shall be payable in

periodical installments, as the wages of the employe were

payable before the injury.

(b) Compensation payable under this article shall be paid by

direct deposit to the account of the person entitled to the

compensation. The person entitled to compensation who does not

have an account with a financial institution capable of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1812

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more