Burn Pain Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Burn Pain companies are Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, and others.

DelveInsight's "Burn Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Burn Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Burn Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Burn Pain Market Report:

The Burn Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2034).

The United States, with the highest number of treated incident cases of burn pain, also captured the largest market share among the other 7MM countries, and is anticipated to continue the trend during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In the 7MM, males exhibit a higher number of burn pain cases compared to females. This predominance can be attributed to several factors including occupational hazards, with males being overrepresented in high-risk professions such as firefighting and industrial work.

In the United States, flame-related incidents contribute to a higher number of etiology-specific incident cases of burns compared to other causes, as per the assessment conducted by DelveInsight’s analysts. Etiology-specific cases were categorized into flame, contact, scald, electrical, chemical, and others.

Severity Specific Incident Cases of Burns in the 7MM are more in the Second Degree category compared to First Degree, Third Degree, and Unspecified cases, possibly due to the deeper tissue involvement and increased likelihood of complications associated with Second Degree burns.

The Burn Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Burn Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Burn Pain market dynamics.

Burn Pain Overview

Burns result from damage to the skin or other tissues caused by various factors such as heat, radiation, electricity, chemicals, friction, or other agents. Burn pain arises from injury to sensory nerves and inflammatory processes, leading to a range of symptoms including persistent background pain and pain during treatment procedures. The severity of symptoms varies depending on the burn's depth: first-degree burns exhibit redness and pain, second-degree burns involve skin swelling and discoloration, and third-degree burns cause tissue destruction, potentially resulting in numbness and severe damage. Beyond localized effects, burns can impact the entire body systemically, affecting organs and leading to physical, socioeconomic, and psychological consequences. Therefore, prompt interdisciplinary management is crucial to mitigate adverse effects and aid recovery.

Diagnosing burn pain involves clinical assessment to determine the burn's nature and extent, alongside evaluating reported symptoms from the patient. Diagnostic protocols typically include assessing burn depth and severity, screening for complications like infection or nerve injury, and devising appropriate treatment strategies. Challenges in diagnosis can stem from individual variations in pain perception, difficulty in accurately gauging pain intensity, and the subjective nature of pain reporting. Coexisting medical conditions may further complicate the diagnostic process. Despite these challenges, comprehensive evaluation by healthcare professionals enables effective management of burn pain.

Managing burn pain requires a multifaceted approach due to its intensity and duration. Initially, severe acute pain is managed with potent opioids and local anesthesia. As acute pain subsides, injectable analgesics are gradually transitioned to less potent oral opioids and peripheral-acting medications. Ultimately, pain relief may rely on medications such as aspirin or NSAIDs. Multimodal analgesia, adjusting dosages to balance pain control with side effects, is critical for successful treatment. Regular pain assessment and monitoring treatment response are essential to optimize patient care and enhance quality of life.



Burn Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Incident cases of burns in the US were found to be more than 2 million cases in 2023, which are expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, the treated incident cases of burns requiring pain management therapies in the US was estimated to be around 0.4 million cases, which is expected to change for the study period of 2020–2034.

The gender distribution suggests a male predominance across the 7MM, approximately 0.29 million male and 0.26 million female cases were in the US in 2023.

In the 7MM, the Etiology Specific Incident Cases of Burns suggest that Flame based etiology specific cases make up the majority of the Burn Pain cases.

Among EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany had the highest total treated incident cases of burns requiring pain management with approximately 0.15 million cases in 2023, while Italy had the lowest treated incident cases of burns requiring pain management with approximately 81 thousand cases in 2023.

Burn Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Burn Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Burn Pain

Prevalent Cases of Burn Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Burn Pain

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Burn Pain

Burn Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Burn Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Burn Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Burn Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Burn Pain Therapies

Penthrox

Burn Pain Key Companies

Medical Developments International

Burn Pain Market Outlook

Burn pain, known for its intensity and prolonged duration, presents significant challenges in management due to its multifaceted nature and diverse symptoms. Treatment goals for burn therapy focus on effectively alleviating pain, minimizing complications and side effects, preserving functional abilities, and improving overall quality of life for patients.

Initially, severe acute burn pain is typically managed with potent opioids and local anesthesia. As acute pain subsides, the use of injectable pain relief diminishes, transitioning to less potent oral opioids and medications targeting the peripheral nervous system. Ultimately, pain management often relies on peripherally-acting drugs such as aspirin or NSAIDs. Successful pharmacological treatment involves multimodal analgesia, carefully adjusting dosages to achieve optimal pain relief while mitigating adverse effects. Continuous and thorough assessment of patient pain levels and treatment responses remains critical throughout the process.

Beyond pharmacological interventions, comprehensive burn pain management adopts a multidisciplinary approach. This approach involves collaboration among psychologists, psychotherapists, physical therapists, and pain specialists to address the complex aspects of burn pain and its profound impact on patients' physical and psychological well-being.

In the current market landscape, off-label medications have played a significant role, highlighting a notable gap in the burn pain treatment pipeline. There exists a prime opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to invest in research aimed at developing novel medications with innovative mechanisms of action. Such advancements could offer more convenient and effective treatment options tailored specifically to address the unique challenges faced by patients with burn pain.

Burn Pain Market Insights

The US consistently held the largest market share among the 7MM with USD 140 million in 2023. Projections suggest this trend will continue, with the US expected to further expand its market presence and retain its leading position by 2034.

In 2023, both Germany and the UK in the EU4 and the UK, each secured a market share of over USD 20 million, closely trailed by France. Conversely, Italy recorded the lowest market share among these regions during the same period.

Opioid analgesics captured the highest market combining both inpatient and outpatient treatment in the current treatment market, and was estimated to capture market of around USD 130 million, in 2023. With the launch of new therapies into various classes, scenario of Opioid analgesics is expected change by 2034.

The burn pain pipeline remains notably sparse, highlighting the necessity for further development to address the unmet needs, ultimately fostering potential market growth.

Scope of the Burn Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Burn Pain Companies: Medical Developments International, and others

Key Burn Pain Therapies: Penthrox, and others

Burn Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Burn Pain current marketed and Burn Pain emerging therapies

Burn Pain Market Dynamics: Burn Pain market drivers and Burn Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Burn Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Burn Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

