COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Food & Beverages
Potential Hard Plastic Foreign Material
- Reser’s Fine Foods
Company Announcement
Beaverton, OR July 2, 2024
Out of an abundance of caution, Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad 48oz (3LB) with a Use By Date of JUL/26/24 due to the possibility of pieces of hard plastic foreign material in the package. No injuries have been reported.
This item was produced at a regional facility by Reser’s Fine Foods and distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas only
All impacted product has been removed from the shelf. Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number:
Consumer Inquiries:
888-223-2127
Monday-Friday
8:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Time
