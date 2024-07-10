Essential Pharma launches campaign with International Health Partners to donate life-saving medicines to disaster-hit countries

Donations to help support over 30,000 patients in disaster-hit and vulnerable communities worldwide whilst reducing medicine waste

Antibiotics, cardiovascular and mental health drugs cover International Health Partners’ (IHP’s) signature programmes, maximising patient impact

Egham, UK – 10 July, 2024 – Essential Pharma, an international specialty pharma group focused on ensuring that patients have sustainable access to low volume, clinically differentiated, niche pharmaceutical products across key therapeutic areas, today launches a campaign with International Health Partners (IHP), a global health NGO working to improve access to healthcare for people in disaster-hit and vulnerable communities, to donate vital medicines to over 30,000 patients.

IHP enables better access to healthcare across the world, facilitating and delivering the donation of essential medicines to those most in need, with expertise in quality management, warehousing and logistics. Essential Pharma’s medicines donations included antibiotics and treatments for cardiovascular and mental health conditions. They will help to strengthen fragile and disaster-hit health systems, and ensure those communities have access to a broad range of medicines, free at the point of use. Supporting IHP’s signature programmes of disaster response, mental health and non-communicable diseases, the donation of antibiotics and treatments for cardiovascular and mental health conditions is critical to meeting these growing health needs.

Lily Jones- Herbst, Corporate Partnerships Manager at International Health Partners, commented: "We are so grateful for the generous donation of medicines from Essential Pharma which will make a life-saving difference to patients around the world who would otherwise struggle to access the medication they need. These contributions are vital for our rapid disaster response, the sustainability of long-term health programmes, and the consistent availability of our Essential Health Packs, which deliver critical primary healthcare in any setting. On behalf of all of us at IHP, I thank Essential Pharma for this substantial donation, which will play a critical role in improving health outcomes for thousands of patients worldwide."

"Today, we are extremely proud to announce our partnership with IHP, who will facilitate the delivery of these life-saving medicines into the hands of patients who need them most. Every year, billions of pounds' worth of usable medical supplies go to waste. By partnering with IHP, we are not only helping international communities but also reducing medicine waste and our environmental impact, in line with our ESG commitments,” said Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma. “This partnership allows Essential Pharma to leverage IHP’s connections in vulnerable and disaster-affected regions, addressing the persistent issue of access to medical supplies. Through these donations of essential medicines, we are doing our part to help bridge the gap, and look forward to many more.”

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international specialty pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to clinically differentiated, niche medicines in small patient populations. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving underserved patient populations access to medicines that otherwise might not be available, and addressing clinical unmet needs. Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 70 countries, supplying a portfolio of products with a focus on the central nervous system (CNS), gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and rare disease. The group’s growth strategy is centred on portfolio optimisation and a targeted M&A approach to acquire commercial and late-clinical stage assets in the four therapeutic areas of focus. It is a trusted partner to pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets and managing complex technology transfers seamlessly while ensuring continuous and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long-term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.essentialpharmagroup.com



About International Health Partners

International Health Partners (IHP) is a global health NGO working to improve access to healthcare for people in disaster-hit, and vulnerable communities, by coordinating the safe and responsible donation of long-dated and quality medical products. Working with its strong network of global healthcare partners, it sources and sends medicines to support people around the world. It responds rapidly to humanitarian disasters, supports long-term healthcare development projects and equips medics with supplies to carry out their work. IHP bridges the gap between healthcare companies and humanitarian agencies, helping individuals and communities access the essential medicine and health supplies they need. Its vision is to see a world in which all suffering due to a lack of healthcare is eradicated.

For more information, please visit www.ihpuk.org



