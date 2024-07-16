Ovation Welcomes Industry Veteran Jim Mizes to Advisory Board
Former CEO of Blaze Pizza To Provide Strategic Guidance To Guest Experience PlatformSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation, the guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jim Mizes to its advisory board. Mizes, former CEO of Blaze Pizza and a seasoned executive in the restaurant industry, brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the Ovation team.
Jim Mizes is widely recognized for his transformative leadership at Blaze Pizza, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the brand to over 300 locations worldwide. With a career spanning more than three decades, Mizes has held CEO/President or VP leadership positions in Taco Bell, Noah’s Bagels, Jamba and Freebirds, driving significant growth and innovation. His expertise in brand development, operational excellence, and guest experience to build brand value and valuations align perfectly with Ovation’s mission to enhance guest satisfaction and streamline operations for restaurant operators.
“We are honored to welcome Jim Mizes to our advisory board,” said Zack Oates, CEO of Ovation. “Jim's extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and deliver unparalleled value to restaurants. His insights will help us further refine our strategies and accelerate our growth in the restaurant industry.”
As a member of Ovation’s advisory board, Mizes will provide strategic guidance and support to the executive team, leveraging his deep understanding of the restaurant landscape to help shape Ovation’s future initiatives. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Ovation, which has recently secured additional funding and continues to expand its presence in the market.
“I am excited to join Ovation’s advisory board and work with such a dynamic and innovative company,” said Mizes. “Ovation’s commitment to improving the guest experience and providing actionable insights to restaurant operators is key to growth and consistency for brands. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and growth.”
With Mizes on board, Ovation is poised to further solidify its position as the go-to platform for enhancing guest experiences and driving revenue growth in the restaurant industry.
About Ovation
Ovation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Big Chicken, MOOYAH, and Friendly’s, are using Ovation to get more feedback through frictionless surveys, recover guests through real-time communication, boost their online reputations, and improve through AI-driven insights. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant’s guest experience at ovationup.com.
