Multiple Sclerosis Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple Sclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple Sclerosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report:

The Multiple Sclerosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, approximately 1.2 million prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis existed in the 7MM. Factors contributing to the rise in prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis in the 7MM includes improved diagnosis and screening, limited access to genetic counseling and family planning, and lack of public awareness.

Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that in 2023, in the US, out of the total cases there were 37 cases in the age group of (0-18) years, and 728 thousands cases in the age group of (19 and above) years, and these cases are further projected to change during the study period (2020-2034).

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of Multiple Sclerosis prevalent cases, totaling approximately 210 thousands cases in 2023, and these cases are further expected to change during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the phenotype specific prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis were 826, 34,786, 7,205, 3,075 for Clinically Isolated Syndrome, RRMS, SPMS and PPMS, respectively, in Spain. As per DelveInsight’s analysis these cases are further projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Among the currently approved treatments for multiple sclerosis, Ocrevus is expected to garner the highest market size by 2034 in the US.

With the expected approval of new therapies during the forecast period (2024–2034), the overall multiple sclerosis therapeutic market is projected to experience a significant upsurge at a substantial CAGR.

Growth of the multiple sclerosis market is expected to be mainly driven by improved diagnostic approaches, an upsurge in the launch of products, and increasing research in pharmaceutical treatment.

The Multiple Sclerosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple Sclerosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple Sclerosis market dynamics.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system. In MS, the body's immune system produces antibodies that attack myelin, the fatty substance responsible for protecting nerve fibers. This results in episodes of neurologic impairment followed by periods of remission.

Damage to myelin leads to the formation of scar tissue (sclerosis), often affecting the nerve fibers themselves. This damage disrupts or interrupts nerve impulses traveling between the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms of MS typically appear in individuals in their late 20s and can include visual and sensory disturbances, limb weakness, gait problems, and bladder and bowel dysfunction. Initial symptoms may partially resolve, but over time, progressive disability can develop.

MS manifests in a variety of physical, emotional, mental, and psychological symptoms that vary in severity and type among individuals.

There are four main types of MS: Relapsing-Remitting MS, Secondary-Progressive MS, Primary-Progressive MS, and Progressive-Relapsing MS.

Diagnosis of MS is challenging and involves ruling out other conditions. It typically requires a thorough medical history, physical examination, and neurological assessment. Diagnostic tests may include:

- MRI scans of the brain and spinal cord to detect characteristic MS lesions. Contrast dye may be used to enhance visibility of active lesions.

- Lumbar puncture (spinal tap) to analyze cerebrospinal fluid for proteins and inflammatory cells associated with MS, and to rule out other conditions.

While there is no cure for MS, numerous treatment options can improve long-term outcomes. Untreated, MS generally worsens over time. Treatment goals include reducing relapses, slowing disease progression, and maintaining functionality. Treatment strategies include disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to manage the immune disorder underlying MS, as well as symptomatic therapies to alleviate symptoms.

DMTs are aimed at reducing relapse frequency and progression, primarily approved for relapsing forms of MS. However, long-term adherence to DMTs can be challenging, underscoring the need for improved persistence with treatment strategies.

Overall, MS management focuses on comprehensive care to enhance quality of life and mitigate disease progression in affected individuals.

Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The total prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis in the US was found to be 728 thousands in the year 2023. These cases are expected to change significantly by 2034.

In 2023, when the prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis were segmented based on Gender, In Germany, there were about 61 thousands cases of Males and 150 thousands cases of females.

In the UK, when multiple sclerosis cases were categorized by Phenotype, a notable disparity was observed, with a higher prevalence of RRMS compared to Clinically Isolated Syndrome, SPMS, and PPMS. In 2023, approximately 80 thousand cases of multiple sclerosis major were recorded in the RRMS subtype, and these figures are expected to undergo further fluctuations throughout the study period spanning from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, France had around 79 thousand prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis. These cases are expected to further change by 2034.

In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 5 thousand prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis. It is anticipated that these figures will undergo further fluctuations by the year 2034.



Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Multiple Sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis

Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple Sclerosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Multiple Sclerosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies

Multiple Sclerosis Market Outlook

Current treatment strategies primarily aim to slow progression and manage MS attacks. Treatment decisions typically hinge on disease phenotypes and disability criteria (EDSS), with many patients who have mild symptoms not requiring intervention.

While there is no cure for MS, the landscape has seen a notable increase in the use of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs).

During MS attacks, symptoms are often managed with medications such as corticosteroids. Oral prednisone and intravenous methylprednisolone are commonly prescribed to reduce nerve inflammation, though they can lead to side effects like insomnia, elevated blood pressure and glucose levels, mood swings, and fluid retention.

For patients who do not respond to steroids, plasma exchange (plasmapheresis) may be recommended. This procedure involves removing plasma (the liquid part of blood) and replacing it with a protein solution (albumin), which can help manage severe symptoms.

The focus of the market is predominantly on therapies that modify disease progression, aiming to enhance progression-free survival and improve quality-adjusted life years. These therapies, known as DMTs, are tailored to the four clinical phenotypes of MS.

However, many disease-modifying therapies carry significant health risks. Selecting the appropriate therapy involves careful consideration of factors such as disease duration and severity, efficacy of prior treatments, other health conditions, cost, and pregnancy status.

The MS pharmaceutical market boasts a robust pipeline, with leading companies developing potential treatments to address current unmet needs.

Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights

The market size of multiple sclerosis in the US was approximately USD 20,559 million in 2023, which is further expected to increase by 2034 at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the study period (2020–2034).

The United States accounts for the largest market size for multiple sclerosis accounting for around 80% of the total 7MM market size.

Upcoming therapies such as CNM-Au8, and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Multiple Sclerosis market size.

The market size of EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 4,555 million, which is further expected to increase during the forecast period.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest market size with approximately USD 1,848 million in 2023.

The expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent cases of Multiple Sclerosis.

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and Multiple Sclerosis emerging therapies

Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Multiple Sclerosis market drivers and Multiple Sclerosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Multiple Sclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Multiple Sclerosis

3. SWOT analysis of Multiple Sclerosis

4. Multiple Sclerosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Multiple Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Multiple Sclerosis

9. Multiple Sclerosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Multiple Sclerosis Unmet Needs

11. Multiple Sclerosis Emerging Therapies

12. Multiple Sclerosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Multiple Sclerosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Multiple Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Multiple Sclerosis Market Drivers

16. Multiple Sclerosis Market Barriers

17. Multiple Sclerosis Appendix

18. Multiple Sclerosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

