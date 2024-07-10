Solar PV Inverter Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Solar PV Inverter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A solar PV (photovoltaic) inverter plays a pivotal role in converting fluctuating DC output from solar panels into stable AC electricity, essential for powering homes, businesses, and integrating into commercial grid setups. This technology optimizes energy harvest by aligning solar panel output with electrical grid or load requirements.

Market Size and Growth Dynamics

The solar PV inverter market has shown robust growth, expected to increase from $9.37 billion in 2023 to $10.11 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow to $13.01 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by substantial investments, ambitious solar energy targets, and increasing demand for reliable power supply solutions globally.

Increasing Demand and Market Drivers

The rising adoption of solar PV inverters is fueled by their integral role in the renewable energy sector, promoting sustainable energy solutions and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The shift towards cleaner energy sources is supported by initiatives aiming to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy security. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, solar PV capacity is expected to triple by 2027, surpassing coal as the world's largest power capacity.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key players in the solar PV inverter market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc., among others. These companies are driving innovation through the development of advanced technologies such as microinverters, string inverters, and smart inverters. For example, V-Guard Industries Ltd. introduced Solsmart in June 2022, a high-efficiency on-grid PV inverter equipped with integrated safety features and real-time analytics.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends influencing the solar PV inverter market include the increasing adoption of microinverters and string inverters, demand for high-power inverters, development of smart technologies, and continuous innovation in product design. These trends cater to diverse applications ranging from residential rooftop installations to utility-scale solar farms, enhancing efficiency and reliability.

Segments:

• Type: Central Inverters, String Inverters, Micro Inverters • Connection Type: On-Grid, Off-Grid • Application: Residential, Commercial and Industrial, Utility-Scale

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Market Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the solar PV inverter market in 2023, driven by rapid urbanization and supportive government policies promoting renewable energy adoption. North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in solar infrastructure and favorable regulatory frameworks.

