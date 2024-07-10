Governor Abbott Provides Update On Hurricane Beryl Response In Texas

TEXAS, July 10 - July 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Beryl in Texas. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and state agency partners remain in constant contact with local officials throughout the response and recovery from Beryl to ensure all needs are met.



“Our hearts grieve for all Texans impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including our fellow Texans who tragically lost their lives or were injured,” said Governor Abbott. “I remain in regular contact with Acting Governor Dan Patrick and Chief Nim Kidd regarding the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Beryl and recovery efforts in impacted parts of Texas. We also will continue to stay in contact with electrical providers about the necessity to quickly restore power. The safety of Texans remains our No. 1 priority, and I urge everyone across the state to continue to heed the guidance of local officials as severe weather threats persist in the coming days. We will remain engaged around the clock until every Texan recovers.”



Acting Governor Dan Patrick today spoke with President Joe Biden and requested a federal disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The President granted the state’s request. The Major Disaster Declaration allows for reimbursement for up to 75 percent of costs associated with expenses for debris management and emergency protective measures. The State of Texas may make additional requests as damage assessments are completed.



Chief Nim Kidd met with Acting Governor Patrick and Houston Mayor John Whitmire at the City of Houston Emergency Center earlier today to receive a briefing on the city’s response and recovery efforts, including an update on Centerpoint Energy’s power restoration efforts. To assist with acute medical needs, Texas is deploying 25 additional ambulances and a 250 bed medical shelter to support Houston’s EMS and hospital capacity needs.



Texans who sustained damage to homes and businesses are encouraged to report property damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

iSTAT surveys can be filled out in English and Spanish by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking “July 7th - Ongoing Hurricane/Tropical Storm Beryl.”



Details provided through the iSTAT damage survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of the extent of damages that have occurred. The information provided from this process also helps identify immediate resource needs. Additionally, survey information aids officials in determining whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance.



Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance company. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. English and Spanish tutorial videos explaining how to fill out iSTAT surveys are available at damage.tdem.texas.gov.



Texas emergency response resources remain engaged in impacted communities across the state. The following state emergency response resources remain readied and deployed to support ongoing response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 & Texas Task Force 2): Search and Rescue Personnel, and Swiftwater Boat Squads.

Search and Rescue Personnel, and Swiftwater Boat Squads. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Public Works Response Team.

Texas A&M Public Works Response Team. Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) All-Hazards Incident Strike Teams and Saw Crews, including personnel, and fire engines.

Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) All-Hazards Incident Strike Teams and Saw Crews, including personnel, and fire engines. Texas National Guard: National Guard Personnel, including High Profile Vehicles and Chinook & Black Hawk Helicopters.

National Guard Personnel, including High Profile Vehicles and Chinook & Black Hawk Helicopters. Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, the Tactical Marine Unit, and Helicopters with hoist capabilities.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, the Tactical Marine Unit, and Helicopters with hoist capabilities. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Park Police to provide law enforcement support, along with Swiftwater Boats, Airboats, Flat Bottom Boats, Four-wheel Drive Vehicles, and Helicopters.

Game Wardens and Park Police to provide law enforcement support, along with Swiftwater Boats, Airboats, Flat Bottom Boats, Four-wheel Drive Vehicles, and Helicopters. Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Teams and Severe Weather Packages, including Ambuses, Ambulances, and Command Vehicles.

Medical Incident Support Teams and Severe Weather Packages, including Ambuses, Ambulances, and Command Vehicles. Texas Department of Transportation: Highway maintenance personnel and personnel to monitor roadway conditions.

Highway maintenance personnel and personnel to monitor roadway conditions. Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support.

Personnel to provide livestock support. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs.

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs. Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring for potential cyber-threats and impacts to technology infrastructure.

Monitoring for potential cyber-threats and impacts to technology infrastructure. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring the state’s natural gas supply, and communicating with the oil & gas industry.

Monitoring the state’s natural gas supply, and communicating with the oil & gas industry. Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area.

Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area. Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster: Coordinating volunteer organizations across impacted areas.

Coordinating volunteer organizations across impacted areas. FEMA Region 6: More than 100 personnel, 500,000 Meals Ready to Eat, 800,000 liters of Water, 20,000 Tarps, 2,500 Rolls of Plastic Sheathing, Generators, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, Tractor-Trailers, Communications, and Command Vehicles.



The State of Texas continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, including: