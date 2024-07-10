Pregelatinized Starch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Pregelatinized Starch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Pregelatinized Starch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pregelatinized starch market has shown robust growth, with revenues climbing from $1.83 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This expansion in recent years can be attributed to the burgeoning food and beverage industry, increasing demand in the pharmaceutical sector, a preference for clean label products, and the expansion of processed food manufacturing due to its cost-effective nature.

Rising Demand in Various Industries Drives Market Growth

The steady growth forecasted for the pregelatinized starch market, projected to reach $2.31 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%, is driven by escalating demand in gluten-free products, the textile industry, and the rising adoption in cosmetics. Additionally, sustainable sourcing practices and the shift towards clean label ingredients are expected to further bolster market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Roquette Frères SA are actively innovating by developing products like partially pregelatinized starch. For instance, Roquette Frères launched LYCATAB CT-LM in October 2023, a partially pregelatinized starch tailored for enhanced stability in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

Trends Driving Market Growth

Technological advancements in processing, increased demand for gluten-free products, sustainable sourcing and production methods, and customization and functional innovation are major trends shaping the pregelatinized starch market's trajectory.

Market Segments

• Source: Corn, Wheat, Potato, Other Sources

• Form: Flake, Powder

• Application: Food And Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the pregelatinized starch market, with significant contributions from the United States and Canada. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Pregelatinized Starch Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pregelatinized Starch Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pregelatinized starch market size, pregelatinized starch market drivers and trends, pregelatinized starch market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pregelatinized starch market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

