Ice Cream Ingredients Market to Reach $93.5 Billion by 2028

Ice Cream Ingredients Market

Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, driven by innovative formulations and rising global consumption trends

The demand for innovative ice cream ingredients is fueled by consumer preferences for unique flavors and healthier options.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œIce Cream Ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2028,โ€ The global ice cream ingredients market size was valued at US$ 50.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 93.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

โ–ถ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13619

๐Ÿ’ก๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ! ๐Ÿš€ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐Œ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž! ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐ง๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐-๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ. ๐Ÿ›๏ธ

The consumption of ice cream is on the rise globally, driven by specialty ice cream parlors, fast-food chains, and the snackification trend. Innovative and unique eating experiences, utilizing different ingredients and flavors, are emphasized by manufacturers in the ice cream industry. According to a 2019 report by DPO International, the global ice cream market was valued at US$57.9 billion in 2018, projected to reach US$84.9 billion in the next five years.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฆ

Ice cream, a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages, is crafted from a combination of key ingredients that contribute to its creamy texture, rich flavor, and overall appeal. The primary ingredients in ice cream include milk, cream, sugar, and flavorings, each playing a crucial role in creating the perfect frozen dessert. Understanding the function and importance of these ingredients can help both home cooks and commercial producers achieve the desired quality and consistency in their ice cream creations.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ค ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฆ: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฆ

Milk and cream form the base of ice cream, providing the essential fat and protein needed for a smooth and creamy texture. The fat content in cream contributes to the richness and mouthfeel of the ice cream, while the proteins in milk help stabilize the mixture, preventing ice crystals from forming. Depending on the desired fat content and richness, different ratios of milk and cream can be used. Whole milk and heavy cream are commonly used in traditional ice cream recipes, but variations such as skim milk or plant-based alternatives can be used to create lighter or dairy-free options.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ๐’๐ฎ๐ ๐š๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฐ๐ž๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐€๐๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฐ๐ž๐ž๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž

Sugar is a critical ingredient in ice cream, not only for sweetness but also for its role in texture and consistency. Sugar lowers the freezing point of the mixture, ensuring that the ice cream remains soft and scoopable even at low temperatures. Common sweeteners used in ice cream include granulated sugar, corn syrup, and honey. Additionally, alternative sweeteners such as stevia, agave syrup, and sugar alcohols can be used to create reduced-sugar or sugar-free versions. The choice of sweetener can influence the flavor and texture of the final product, allowing for customization based on dietary preferences and health considerations.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐-๐ข๐ง๐ฌ: ๐„๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ

Flavorings and add-ins are what make each ice cream unique and exciting. Vanilla, chocolate, and fruit purees are classic flavorings that provide a base for many ice cream varieties. Beyond these, a wide range of ingredients can be incorporated to create diverse and innovative flavors. Nuts, chocolate chips, cookie dough, and swirls of caramel or fudge add texture and complexity to the ice cream. Natural flavorings such as spices, herbs, and extracts, as well as artificial flavorings, can be used to achieve specific taste profiles. The possibilities are endless, allowing for endless creativity in ice cream making.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ๐’๐ญ๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž

Stabilizers and emulsifiers are often added to commercial ice cream to improve texture, consistency, and shelf life. Stabilizers like guar gum, xanthan gum, and carrageenan help prevent ice crystals from forming and provide a smooth, creamy texture. Emulsifiers such as lecithin and mono- and diglycerides aid in the distribution of fat and water, ensuring a stable and homogenous mixture. These ingredients are used in small quantities but have a significant impact on the quality of the final product. While not always necessary in homemade ice cream, they are essential in large-scale production to maintain consistent quality and extend shelf life.

Understanding the essential ingredients of ice cream and their roles can enhance the ice cream-making process, whether at home or in commercial production. By experimenting with different combinations and additions, ice cream enthusiasts can create a wide variety of delicious and innovative frozen treats.

๐Ÿ“๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

โ€ข Manufacturers focus on developing novel products to meet trends such as low-sugar milk fat, lactose-free solid-not-fat (SNF), sweeteners, and others.

โ€ข Rising disposable incomes, improved standards of living, and increased spending capacity contribute to higher per capita consumption of ice cream, especially impulse ice cream.

According to the report published by the DPO International 2019, the global ice cream market size was valued at US$ 57.9 billion in 2018 and was expected to reach US$ 84.9 billion over the next 5 years. Thus, the ingredient manufacturers are intensively focusing on developing and offerings novel products to meet the growing innovative ice cream ingredients market trends such as low-sugar milk fat, lactose free SNF (solid-not-fat), sweeteners, and others.

๐Ÿ“๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ๐š๐ ๐ž

โ€ข Milk fat, milk-solid-not-fat, and sweeteners are key ingredients used in significant quantities.

โ€ข Manufacturers strengthen their capabilities to meet the global demand for ice cream ingredients.

๐Ÿ“๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

โ€ข Increasing consumer concerns over health and the environment lead to a growing demand for organic ice cream globally.

โ€ข The popularity of ice cream is rising in developing economies, contributing to the growth of the ice cream ingredient market in the dairy sector.

๐Ÿ“๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข The emergence of ice cream manufacturers and their demand for novel formulations contribute to the growth of the ice cream ingredients market.

โ€ข Variants of ice cream ingredients are required for convenient quick snacks, such as ice cream bars, sandwiches, ice-lollies, cones, cups, and sticks.

โ€ข Demand for high-fat ice cream and specialty ice cream drives the need for innovative offerings in the ideal composition.

โ€ข Increasing demand for impulse and take-home ice cream is expected to fuel the demand for varied ingredients in the global ice cream ingredients market.

Ice cream ingredients market growth is expected to rise due to increase in the emergence of ice cream manufacturers and their demand for novel formulations. Convenient quick snacks, such as ice cream bars, sandwiches, ice-lollies, cones, cups, and sticks require variants of ice cream ingredients. The demand for high fat ice cream and specialty ice cream have necessitated the ice cream ingredients manufacturers to develop innovating offerings for ice cream in the ideal composition. The rise in the demand for impulse and take-home ice cream is further expected to proliferate the demand for varied ingredients in the global ice cream ingredients market.

โ–ถ ๐’๐๐„๐€๐Š ๐–๐ˆ๐“๐‡ ๐€๐๐€๐‹๐˜๐’๐“ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13619

๐Ÿ“๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฆ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž :

โ€ข Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

โ€ข BASF SE

โ€ข Tate & Lyle

โ€ข Cargill

โ€ข Incorporated

โ€ข Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

โ€ข California Dairies, Inc.

โ€ข Dairy Farmers of America

โ€ข Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

โ€ข Westland Milk Products (yili Group)

โ€ข Hilmar Ingredients

๐Ÿ“๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

โ€“ On the basis of type, the dairy solids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and milk-solid-not-fat was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2028.

โ€“ On the basis of application, the impulse ice cream industry accounted for about 45% of market share in 2020. However, the artisanal ice cream category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.5% during the ice cream ingredients market forecast period.

โ€“ On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 40% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

โ–ถ ๐๐”๐˜ ๐๐Ž๐– : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3b5636013a5beb576a048609e09d62e6

๐Ÿ“ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

๐Ÿ“ž ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/