NORTH AMERICA’S FIRST INDIAN MICHELIN STAR CHEF OPENS THE FIRST INDIAN SPEAKEASY RESTAURANT IN NYC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The culinary landscape of New York City is about to be elevated to new heights with the much-anticipated opening of Veerays, a brand new restaurant on 45th Street, nestled between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. This exciting venture brings together the exceptional talents of renowned Michelin-starred Chef Hemant Mathur and visionary restaurateur Sonny Solomon.
Chef Hemant Mathur, affectionately dubbed the "Yo Yo Ma of Tandoori Cooking'' by The New York Times, is no stranger to accolades. He holds the unique distinction of being the first Indian chef in the U.S. to be awarded a Michelin star and retain it across two New York City restaurants - Devi and Tulsi. With his unparalleled expertise in Indian cuisine, Chef Hemant has captivated the taste buds of food enthusiasts around the world. Now, he is set to bring his culinary mastery to the heart of New York City with Veerays, making this new venture his fifth restaurant in the New York/CT area and the third in New York City, including Veeray da Dhaba in the East Village.
Partnering with Chef Mathur is the esteemed restaurateur Sonny Solomon, renowned for his innovative concepts that continually redefine the dining experience. With an extensive background in upscale dining and service garnered from esteemed Chefs such as Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Danie Orr, David Burke, Terrance Brennan, Paul Liebrandt, and Geoffrey Zakarian; Solomon brings decades of expertise to the table. Together, they have envisioned Veerays, a culinary venture that will transport guests back in time to the enchanting era of prohibition. with speakeasy vibes, and a touch of mystery. The design of Veerays' promises to be an experience in itself. harmoniously merges tradition with contemporary flair, ensuring an unparalleled dining odyssey for all patrons.
“At Veerays, we believe that dining is more than just eating. It's an experience that involves all the senses, from the taste of the food to the ambiance of the restaurant. That's why we have created a dining destination where every detail has been carefully considered, from the decor to the menu, to ensure that our guests have a truly exceptional experience. We are not just elevating Indian dining; we are crafting memories, fostering camaraderie, and celebrating the joy of good Indian food.” - Sonny Solomon
At the helm of the architectural design is the visionary Vinciane Albrecht co-founder with Anne Carcelen of the renowned OulipO architecture studio based in Paris and New York City. To complement the exquisite design, the lighting design at Veerays has been meticulously crafted by Maison Paul Bonnotte. He combines noble materials such as stone, brass and leather that give it that touch of 1920s luxury. His unique approach to lighting will create an ambiance that enhances the dining experience, immersing guests in an atmosphere of warmth and sophistication.
Adding to the allure of this culinary haven is the use of Brazilian Quartzite Patagonia, sourced from the esteemed TWE Marble Stone in Brooklyn. This luxurious material will adorn Veerays, further enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal and creating an environment that is both elegant and inviting.
The menu at Veerays showcases Chef Hemant Mathur’s creations, featuring classics, tandoor grills, and specials prepared with his unrivaled expertise in the art of the tandoor. Guests can expect to indulge in a symphony of flavors packed with adventure that pay homage to the era with Gatsby Kebabs, tandoor grilled chicken kebabs marinated with tamarind and basil; Roaring 20s Shrimp with coconut and black pepper; and the Rockefeller Crab Nest with tempered spices and curry leaves. Other signature dishes include Charleston Chicken stuffed with spinach and goat cheese served with apricot chutney; Illegal Pheasant prepared in a Chettinad-style curry named after a region of India where dishes are made with freshly ground masalas; and The Don’s Lamb Chops, a specialty of Chef Mathur, with marble potatoes (named for their small round shape) and pear chutney.
Cocktails here come under the heading "Giggle Water" (cheers to a roaring good time) with signature drinks like the Al Capone with Woodinville Bourbon, sugar, and bitters; Diamond Joe with Citadelle Gin, Moët Champagne, lemon juice, and sugar.
Desserts also evoke the Roaring 20s with the Masquerade Ball (gulab jamun), Out On Parole (mango panna cotta), and A Killer Cake (layers of chocolate, chocolate mousse, and chocolate cake) described as a “sweet demise to sweet cravings.”
Derived from the Punjabi word for “good friends”, Veerays offers exotic Indian fares, iconic cocktails, and a fun dining experience with Bollywood beats, reflecting the glamourous and welcoming atmosphere that awaits guests.
As the opening of Veerays draws near, food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike can expect an unparalleled dining experience that seamlessly blends art, culture, and gastronomy. With Chef Hemant Mathur's culinary prowess, Sonny Solomon's visionary service, and the collective talents of the entire team, Veerays promises to be a destination that will redefine the culinary landscape of New York City.
For more information, please contact:
Veerays
www.veerays.com
info@veerays.com
213 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017
About Veerays:
Led by the culinary prowess of Michelin-starred chef Hemant Mathur, restaurateur Sonny Solomon, and Chef de Cuisine Binder Saini, Veerays offers a culinary experience unlike any other. The art deco ambiance, adorned in opulent red and gold, sets the stage for a classy yet whimsical Indian dining affair. Join us for an unforgettable soiree through time, where every dish tells a story and every sip of our prohibition-era cocktails offers a taste of history.
