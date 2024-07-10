Single lane closed on H-3 Kaneohe-bound after Harano Tunnel; will close fully after evening peak traffic

Left lane on H-3 Kaneohe-bound after the Harano Tunnel will be closed immediately to address a bridge deck expansion joint. HDOT will close both lanes after the evening peak travel. Expect Kaneohe-bound H-3 to be closed overnight.
