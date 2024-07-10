New Yorkers Urged to Prepare for Severe Weather

Governor Hochul today urges caution as remnants of Hurricane Beryl reach New York State. Rain will likely begin overnight tonight with heavier rain starting Wednesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday night into Thursday. Excessive rainfall in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Mid-Hudson, Capital Region and North Country could trigger flash flooding. The North Country has the strongest potential for flash flooding and could receive up to four inches of rain with the possibility of locally higher totals. Severe weather including thunderstorms, strong winds and hail is also possible throughout the State. In addition to flash flooding, power outages, downed trees and infrastructure damage could occur.

“New York is no stranger to the devastating effects that storms can have on our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and watch the weather forecast closely.”

The National Weather Service regularly issues weather alerts and warnings. For a complete listing, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Additional State Agency Preparations

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with more than 3,440 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crews that are needed (flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc.). All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,431 large dump trucks

315 large loaders

90 chippers

86 wheeled and tracked excavators

31 traffic tower platforms

13 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

11 tree crew bucket trucks

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff is currently monitoring the weather forecast and has 672 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

342 Large and Small Dump Trucks

67 Loaders

34 Trailers

5 Vac Trucks

14 Excavators

8 Brush Chippers

99 Chainsaws

22 Aerial Trucks

25 Skid Steers

86 Portable Generators

69 Portable Light Units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 6,000 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this event, including, at this time, 450 extra workers secured by NYSEG and 50 external workers secured by O&R. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police are prepared to deploy additional Troopers, as needed, to affected areas. All State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles and Utility Task Vehicles, are staged and ready for immediate response. All Troop emergency power and communications equipment has been tested.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts, and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including swift water rescue teams, are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

With the potential for heavy rains, hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies

Have supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way. If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately. Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Lightning

Follow the 30-30 rule: If the time between when you see a flash of lightning and hear thunder is 30 seconds or less, the lightning is close enough to hit you. Seek shelter immediately. After the last flash of lightning, wait 30 minutes before leaving your shelter. Lightning hits the tallest object. If you are above a tree line, quickly get below it and crouch down if you are in an exposed area. If you can't get to a shelter, stay away from trees. If there is no shelter, crouch in the open, keeping twice as far away from a tree as it is tall.

For more information on personal preparedness and how to stay safe during severe weather, visit: https://www.dhses.gov/safety.