Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with United States House of Representatives Minority Leader and Leader of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries

CANADA, September 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the United States House of Representatives Minority Leader and Leader of the House Democratic Caucus, Hakeem Jeffries, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mr. Jeffries reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States, which is strengthened by the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. They reiterated their commitment to continue working closely together to create good middle-class jobs in both countries.

The leaders also discussed artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring its benefits reach everybody, and the importance of continuing to collaborate on international AI governance and the development of global standards. Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s ongoing support for the development of AI and digital research and innovation, demonstrated by the more than $2 billion in federal investments since 2017 and the recent announcement of a $2.4 billion package of measures to secure Canada’s AI advantage for the generations to come.

The Prime Minister reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and the importance of sustainable support for Ukraine’s freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mr. Jeffries agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to further collaborating on issues of importance to Canadians and Americans alike.