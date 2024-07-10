NHIR Institute Launches UAP Interparliamentary Alliance Initiative

Non-Human Intelligence Research Institute UAP Interparliamentary Alliance

UAP Interparliamentary Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Non-Human Intelligence Research Institute (NHIR), based in Australia, is proud to announce the launch of the UAP Interparliamentary Alliance (UIA). This international initiative seeks to unite a cross-party group of legislators to foster transparency, scientific research, and global collaboration on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

The UIA is a strategic endeavor designed to unite parliamentarians worldwide in understanding and addressing the UAP issue. By pooling resources, sharing information, and harmonizing policies, UIA members aim to de-stigmatize UAP discourse and adopt a coordinated and principled approach to one of the most pressing challenges facing the global community today.

The UAP issue has moved to a legitimate subject of governmental and scientific interest. Acknowledgments by various governments of UAP sightings underscores the need for a serious, coordinated investigation into these phenomena. The UIA is a vital initiative to spearhead a collaborative, transparent, and scientific approach to understanding UAP.

The UIA aims to foster a collaborative and strategic approach among nations to address UAP issues, ensuring that responses are principled, informed, and cohesive. Through coordinated action and global cooperation, the Interparliamentary Alliance will promote goals of advancing science as well as policies which better serve national security and other challenges.

UIA Secretariat Director Paul Dabrowa says Global coordination of legislators through an interparliamentary alliance has a proven track record of addressing significant challenges. “Parliamentarians can exert substantial influence on their governments, international bodies, and the public by joining forces.”

The UIA’s mission is to foster deeper collaboration between like-minded legislators, monitor relevant developments, assist legislators in constructing appropriate and coordinated responses, and help craft a proactive and strategic approach to UAP-related issues. The UIA is committed to:

• Promoting Transparency: Advocating for declassifying and releasing all non-sensitive UAP-related information.

• Promoting Scientific Research: Supporting the creation of a global scientific framework for UAP research utilizing cutting-edge technology and methodologies.

• Facilitating International Data Sharing: Developing secure methods for exchanging UAP data and research findings while balancing transparency with national security.

• Engaging the Public: Communicating UAP research progress and findings factually and non-speculatively.

• Influencing Policy: Shaping policies and protocols for the detection, reporting, and investigation of UAP across military, aviation, and other relevant sectors.

Parliamentarians who share the vision of a coordinated, principled approach to engaging with the UAP topic are encouraged to join UIA. Together, we can make a difference in shaping the future of this historically important issue in a way that safeguards our shared values and promotes a stable, fair, and peaceful world order.

About the Non-Human Intelligence Research Institute:

Founded in 2023 by neuroscientist and businessman Dr. Anton Uvarov, the NHIR Institute was established with the goal of advancing science and policies surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) that is linked to non-human intelligence.

Bringing a career-long dedication to advancing science, Dr Uvarov has earned a reputation as a smart value investor and a corporate leader, successfully establishing and growing several companies in the healthcare industry with a strong interest in clinical and developmental neuroscience and computational psychiatry.

With every venture, Dr Uvarov’s consistent objective is to undertake a collaborative effort with top tier scientists and research organizations, systematically building the network of key opinion leaders and developing subject expertise within each project. It is in this spirit of advancing science and utilizing it as a basis to contribute to informed discussion and policymaking by governments, that he formed the NHIR Institute.

About Paul Dabrowa:

Paul Dabrowa, with extensive experience in Australian and UK politics, is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the UIA. He has acted as a parliamentary advisor with a background in national security issues. Prior to this, Paul held positions at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in London. He also co-founded several companies, including two biotech firms in collaboration with doctors from Harvard Medical School..

