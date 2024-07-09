H.R. 4551, Protecting Investors’ Personally Identifiable Information Act

H.R. 4551 would prohibit the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from requiring that a national securities exchange, a national securities association, or a member of such an exchange or association provide personally identifiable information to meet the reporting requirements for tracking orders in U.S. markets.

Based on the cost of similar provisions, CBO estimates it would cost the SEC less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period to update their requirements. However, because the SEC is authorized to collect fees each year to offset its annual appropriation, CBO expects the net effect on discretionary spending over the 2024-2029 period would be negligible, assuming appropriation actions consistent with that authority.

If the SEC increases annual fees to offset the costs of implementing the bill, H.R. 4551 would increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate on entities required to pay those fees. CBO estimates that the incremental cost of the mandate would be small and fall well below the annual threshold established in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) for private-sector mandates ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation).

The bill contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.