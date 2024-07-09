MPD Seeks Assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in the burglary of two establishments in Northwest.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment by force in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest. The suspect fled the scene with property from the establishment. A short time later, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the suspect entered another establishment by force in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect fled with property from the second establishment.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24102761, 24102750