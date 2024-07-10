Submit Release
TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and state officials to provide update on California’s wildfire response and readiness

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — On Wednesday in Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join state fire and emergency officials to provide an update on California’s ongoing wildfire response and preparedness efforts.

WHEN: Tomorrow, July 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM
WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Joe Tyler, and Cal OES Director Nancy Ward
LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Wednesday, July 10 at 8 a.m.

