Royalty Management Holding Corp Preannounces Q2 2024 Revenues Exceeding Revenue Guidance with 75% Quarterly Growth
Company’s royalty business model is capital light and low operating cost, enabling incremental revenue growth to be highly accretive to underlying EBITDA.
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO)FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries is pleased to announce that the Company has exceeded its previously announced second quarter revenue guidance, with its estimated fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2024 revenue growth of 75% over first quarter (Q1) of 2024 revenue, on an estimated and non-auditor reviewed basis.
Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “As a newly public company, we are thankful for the team’s efforts to drive revenue growth and exceed expectations that were previously announced for this recently concluded second quarter. Our focus remains on investing in opportunities that have a high degree of near- and medium-term revenue generation, and unlocking our existing investments to drive revenue growth. We are thankful for our low operating cost model that enables incremental revenue growth to contribute more directly to our EBITDA growth and company profits. We are currently evaluating a wide array of investment opportunities in a number of diverse industries, including gold mining assets, lithium assets, water assets, and agriculture technologies and resources. We are also evaluating several nondilutive credit facilities that will enable our company to further expedite the revenue and profitability growth and expansion of the business, given our strength of balance sheet and lack of leverage on the overall business”.
The final, auditor-reviewed second quarter financial statements will be provided within the Company’s Form 10Q that is expected to be filed in the coming weeks.
Royalty Management utilizes a low overhead model to drive EBITDA growth of the business by investing in high value assets and cash flow streams from a diverse portfolio of assets. Our management team and investor base are highly aligned with shareholders that are motivated by the equity value versus standard salaries and cash compensation plans.
About Royalty Management Holding Corporation
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
