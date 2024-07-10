Royalty Management Holding Corp Preannounces Q2 2024 Revenues Exceeding Revenue Guidance with 75% Quarterly Growth

About

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitional cash flow from the assets for the future.

http://www.royaltymgmtcorp.com