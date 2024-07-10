New Appointments, Promotions Give Boost to SCAN’s Growth and Diversification Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has made several changes to its executive leadership team.
The new hires and promotions are designed to propel a new era of growth and diversification for SCAN, further establishing the organization as a pioneer in caring for America’s seniors through innovative services and benefits that are designed to support them through every stage of their aging journey.
“We are delighted to welcome such distinguished talent and to advance our current leadership due to their success,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “I am inspired by the wealth of expertise, knowledge and creative thinking these individuals will bring to their roles.”
“For 47 years, SCAN has been a leader in caring for older adults,” said Karen Schulte, SCAN Health Plan’s President of Medicare. “The changes to our leadership team will guide our work and bring new energy to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
Senthu Arumugam, Chief Transformation Officer
Arumugam will lead enterprise-wide initiatives to maintain SCAN’s market leadership amid a rapidly evolving landscape. Additionally, he will oversee SCAN's Consumer Experience & Insights team, enterprise analytics delivery, and data infrastructure. Arumugam brings over 15 years of experience across healthcare and finance to his role. Prior to SCAN, Arumugam was a partner in McKinsey & Company's global healthcare practice, where he advised health insurers and providers on performance transformation, turnarounds, and growth strategies.
Francesca Rinaldo, MD, PhD, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer
Rinaldo will drive innovation, strategic development, and operational excellence for SCAN health plan and its diversified companies. She will focus on setting a new industry standard for senior care by enhancing member value, integrating medical innovations and emerging technologies, and employing creative solutions to promote growth and sustainability. With nearly a decade of experience in clinical strategy and healthcare delivery innovation, Rinaldo specializes in medical devices, digital health technologies, artificial intelligence, and home-based care models to improve healthcare costs, quality, and accessibility for older adults. Prior to SCAN, Rinaldo served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Product and Innovation and Chief Medical Officer at CareLinx by ShareCare, leading program growth and innovation in home care delivery.
Nishant Shukla, Chief Marketing Officer
Shukla will lead SCAN’s Marketing, Member Communications, Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing teams. Bringing more than 15 years of experience leading marketing teams across healthcare and the consumer-packaged goods industries, Shukla’s focus will be on leading an innovative marketing strategy that brings SCAN to more older adults across the country. Before joining SCAN, Shukla was responsible for driving marketing strategy and implementation at Kraft, General Mills, Nature’s Way, and Clever Care Health Plan. He has expertise growing the market presence of established brands, as well as in the formulation and development of emerging brands.
Annie Low, Corporate Vice President of Quality and Healthcare Services
Low will lead SCAN’s five-star strategic initiatives, developing holistic support and outreach programs that prioritize the health and independence of its members. She will also oversee SCAN’s healthcare services processes and programs, which aim to enhance managed care, member satisfaction, and Star Ratings. Low brings over a decade of expertise working with plans to enhance and innovate their managed care programs. She is adept at designing and successfully implementing strategic initiatives that focus on member satisfaction to improve quality and healthcare outcomes. Prior to joining SCAN, Low served as Vice President of Medicare and MMP Quality and Member Experience at Molina Healthcare, and as Staff Vice President of Medicare Quality & Star Ratings at Elevance.
In addition to the new appointments, Rona Li has been promoted to Corporate Vice President, Diversified Businesses and Corporate Development, where she will focus on executing strategies and initiatives to drive SCAN’s operational excellence and grow its diversified entities: Welcome Health, Healthcare in Action, myPlace Health, and Homebase Medical.
For more information on careers at SCAN, visit SCAN’s career page.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
