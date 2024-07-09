PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. (“PDD” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD). Investors who purchased PDD securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PDD.



Investigation Details

On June 25, 2024, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced a lawsuit against the Temu online marketplace, owned and operated by PDD, alleging violations of the Arkansas Personal Information Protection Act. Attorney General Griffin described Temu as “functionally malware and spyware . . . purposefully designed to gain unrestricted access to a user’s phone operating system” in order to “monetize[] [the] unauthorized collection of data.” On this news, PDD’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $8.06 per ADR, or 5.77%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $131.94 per ADR on June 27, 2024.

