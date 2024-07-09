HUD Awards $26 Million to Address the HIV Epidemic through Housing

Cross-posted from: HUD Press Room

Funding empowers communities to develop and execute new projects, positioning housing as a key strategy to combat the HIV epidemic.

[On June 28, 2024], the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $26 million in Housing Interventions to End the HIV Epidemic program funding. This funding will go to 11 communities across the nation. Grantees receive a one-time award to fund housing assistance and supportive services for eligible individuals and families, coordination and planning activities, grants management and administration. HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development Marion McFadden made the announcement alongside local leaders from Volunteers of America in Los Angeles, CA.

“HUD is addressing homelessness and housing instability for the populations most impacted by the HIV epidemic,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “This funding will provide grantees and their stakeholders the opportunity to complement local efforts to end the HIV epidemic.”

The Housing Interventions (HINT) to End the HIV Epidemic program is part of the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program. Unlike the majority of HOPWA funding, which is distributed through annual formula allocations, HINT is a competitive award aimed at promoting best practices in the field.

“Earlier this year, HUD provided $455 million to 130 grantees through the HOPWA program to connect people with HIV/AIDS to housing and support,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary McFadden. “The awards announced today allow communities to continue driving forward best practices and sharing successes with the field.”

Each awarded project will:

Use Housing First principles to provide housing and services to low-income people with HIV and their families

Align with new or existing local initiatives to end the HIV epidemic by promoting housing as a key strategy

Improve use of available community resources and coordination among local housing and service providers

Increase the amount of quality data collected and used for decision making with an emphasis on stable housing, positive health outcomes, and equity

Assess and document replicable practices that ensure equitable access and cultural humility in providing housing and services for populations of people with HIV experiencing service gaps

Prioritize sustainable, effective, and equitable approaches to providing housing and services to people with HIV and their families that can be continued past the funded project’s period of performance

By the end of the grant period, each grantee will create a HOPWA Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS) Grant Model. This model will showcase effective practices and lessons learned in using housing to combat the HIV epidemic. These models will be shared publicly, and the insights gained will help shape national and community policies and actions.

HUD joins its federal colleagues in efforts to end the HIV epidemic by contributing to action items and efforts in the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (PDF, 1.76MB) and the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative through these HOPWA HINT SPNS grants.