The California Supreme Court on Monday reversed the state's Public Utilities Commission's 2020 order that stopped water companies from using certain surcharges when their revenue falls short because of conservation efforts.
You just read:
California Supreme Court reverses Public Utilities Commission on water surcharges
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.