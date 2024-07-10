Zenless Zone Zero Reaches 50 Million Downloads & Celebrates with Spectacular Events by HoYoverse and Liquid Advertising
Unveil a World of Cyberpunk Mysteries and High-Octane Combat with HoYoverse's Latest Action RPGLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Advertising is excited to announce that their client HoYoverse has launched their latest urban fantasy action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), which reached an incredible milestone of 50 million downloads globally within the first 72 hours of its release on July 4, 2024. To celebrate, HoYoverse awarded premium currency to players, marking the beginning of a series of spectacular events.
Zenless Zone Zero blends cyberpunk aesthetics with high-octane combat, set in the vibrant, post-apocalyptic city of New Eridu. The game launched simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS devices, earning $24.6 million on mobile in its first five days and securing the eighth spot in the top 10 revenue generators, out-earning Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail combined during this period.
HoYoverse is committed to creating immersive virtual world experiences for players around the world. With Zenless Zone Zero, players are taken on an exhilarating journey through New Eridu, filled with adventure, mystery, and cutting-edge action.
Integrated Marketing Campaign
To celebrate the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse has partnered with Liquid Advertising to create an expansive marketing campaign that showcases ZZZ's captivating world through a series of experiential activations:
- Drone Show: On July 13, 2024, at 9:00 PM, witness the largest drone show ever on the Santa Monica Pier, produced by Pixis Drones. This breathtaking aerial display will bring ZZZ’s world to life, illuminating the night sky with stunning visuals.
- AR Pins: Collectible augmented reality pins featuring ZZZ's mascot, Bangboo, will be distributed at various locations across Los Angeles and New York. Using Pinfinity's app, fans can experience and bring their own Bangboo to life.
- Venice Beach Mural Installation: Striking OOH media placement on the Venice Beach boardwalk. Liquid Advertising and ICU Art with renowned NYC artist Gian Galang will capture the attention of urban audiences, immersing them in the vibrant world of Zenless Zone Zero in Gian’s signature style.
- Lo-Fi Girl Remixes: In collaboration with “Lofi Girl,” popular tracks from the ZZZ soundtrack have been remixed in a chill lofi style, complete with animated visuals featuring characters from the game.
- OOH Placements: Bus shelters, train wraps and bus super kings in downtown Los Angeles in the area surrounding the LA Convention Center to coincide with Anime Expo and the 100,000+ fans in attendance.
Chris Hepburn, SVP Creative Services at Liquid Advertising, expressed his excitement about the campaign: "Zenless Zone Zero offers a groundbreaking gaming experience, and our campaign seeks to reflect that innovation. From an awe-inspiring drone show to strategic OOH placements, we are pulling out all the stops to immerse audiences in the game's thrilling universe."
Bernard Ozarowski, President of Pixis Drones, added: "Our drone show on the Santa Monica Pier will be one of the biggest shows we’ve ever done, capturing the essence of Zenless Zone Zero's transcendent world building and stunning designs. It’s an honor to bring this vision to life and elevate the launch to new heights."
Zenless Zone Zero Launch Events
Zenless Zone Zero is following in the footsteps of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail with a variety of online and offline launch events:
- Drip Fest Fan Works Contest: Global fans can participate in this contest from July 6 onwards, celebrating creativity and community.
- Zenless Zone Zero x Street Fighter 6 Creators Roundtable: Expanding on game producer Zhenyu Li’s love for Street Fighter, this event provides unique insights and entertainment.
- Mural Pop-Up in Venice Beach: Open now until July 28, 2024, visit the Venice Beach Ocean Front Walk to see a unique mural created by artist Gian Galang.
- Drone Show at Santa Monica Pier: On July 13, 2024, experience an incredible drone show using over 1,000 drones, starting at 9 PM EDT. Join us at 2 PM for cosplay, merch, and in-game features.
About Liquid Advertising
Liquid Advertising, Inc. is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, with 100+ employees globally in six countries across the US, Europe and Latin America. Their trailing 12-month billings exceed $200MM USD. Liquid specializes in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating marketing that speaks to their passions. For more information, www.liquidadvertising.com
About Pixis Drones
Pixis Drones is the world’s premiere drone show company that blends imagination and innovative storytelling with entertainment to create branded aerial art displays that captivate audiences. With more than 30 years of global events and entertainment experience, Pixis Drones utilizes state-of-the-art technology that allows brands and partners to design the perfect custom drone light show that entertains audiences with striking, unforgettable imagery.
Pixis Drones - Stories in the Sky
Visit www.pixisdrones.com and follow on Instagram (@pixisdrones), LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@pixisdrones).
About HoYoverse
HoYoverse is a global interactive entertainment company known for developing and publishing visually stunning, narratively rich games. Since its founding in 2012, HoYoverse has created immersive virtual worlds that captivate millions of players worldwide. The company's renowned titles, including Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, showcase its commitment to innovation, compelling storytelling, and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on delivering unforgettable gaming experiences, HoYoverse continues to push the boundaries of the industry. For more information, visit www.hoyoverse.com/en-us
Rachel Svoboda
Sunday Brunch Agency
rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com